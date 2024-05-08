Oh, very much so. I remember when I first started auditioning and they’d say, "That’s just like your dad, that’s amazing, just the same expression as your father". But the best part of being second-generation is you understand how the business operates. When I was growing up, I'd see Frank Sinatra, Tony Curtis and Gregory Peck in the house and you’d see their foibles and insecurities, just like real people.

How do you feel about the recent spotlight on so-called "nepo babies" in Hollywood?

I’m a little defensive about that. There was a big article about it in New York Magazine and I thought it was a snarky attack. Whether it’s a plumber or electrician or anyone else, I can’t think of a business where mothers and fathers don’t encourage their children to follow them into it. All three of my kids are actors and I wish them the best, because it’s not easy.

More like this

As a star of erotic thrillers like Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct, what’s your opinion on the discussion that sex scenes are disappearing from cinema?

I’m past the age where I’ve got to worry about that! But it’s interesting with all the intimacy co-ordinators. It feels like executives taking control away from film-makers – but there have been some terrible faux pas and harassment. Sex scenes are like fight scenes, it’s all choreographed. In my experience you take responsibility as the man to make sure the woman is comfortable, you talk it through. You say, "OK, I’m gonna touch you here if that’s all right". It’s very slow but looks like it’s happening organically, which is hopefully what good acting looks like.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You were diagnosed with oral cancer in 2010. How did that affect you — did that brush with mortality make you want to try new things?

Probably… I think so – I don’t know! Maybe I should do some analysis! I just think that I’m 60 years into my career and sometimes you’re idle and you want to find another motivation to do something.

Is that why you took on the role of Benjamin Franklin?

I have never done a period picture before. People are surprised, but my whole career’s been pretty contemporary. I’m at a point in my life where I’m trying things I haven’t done before; I did Ant-Man because I had never done a green screen [special effects] picture before. And now this was a chance to do a period piece. I had always been a little nervous about how skinny my legs would look in the tights, but I read the script and said "Yeah!".

Benjamin Franklin is an almost mythical figure for many Americans. Did that make it daunting to play him?

I was probably most nervous about the practicalities. I took a good look at his image on the $100 bill and said, "Well, we’ve got a long way to go here for a resemblance…" We experimented with heavy make-up, but it was going to take a lot of time. So we simplified it.

Michael Douglas in "Franklin," now streaming on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

How would you describe him as a character?

He was a Renaissance man, but he was also complicated. He was quite a philanderer. I wouldn’t have wanted to be his wife! He was quick to anger, with a quick wit. He was an extraordinary guy.

What do you think Franklin would have made of US politics today?

I think he would be extremely disappointed. He would say that we’d lost our way in the 247 years since we declared our independence. What would deeply concern him is that democracy is an endangered species. He talked a lot about the preciousness of democracy, how it has to be moulded and worked at constantly.

How did you find the experience of working with green screen on Marvel’s Ant-Man?

I found I had a newfound respect for actors who’ve been doing it for a while! It requires imagination and trust. You’ve got to express deft-like expressions when there’s nothing there and you’re not sure if you’re overacting or not! But that’s before you see it all come together. I found it fun but it’s sort of a prequel to AI. I’m glad I had the '60s, '70s and '80s in both lifestyle and career. This virtual stuff is a little overwhelming. I’m still barely using my iPhone. I look at my children as a higher form of human species!

Now that you have ticked off a period piece and green screen, do you have any other unfulfilled ambitions?

Professionally, no. I’m very proud of my career. In baseball terms, I’d say I’ve got a good batting average! In terms of what’s next: my wife Catherine [Zeta Jones] and I are empty nesters now, so I’d like to focus more on enjoying that.

Franklin is streaming now on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Friday.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.