Reigning champions Chelsea begin the new campaign on the hunt for a seventh WSL title in their history, but they must fight off intense competition to remain at the top of the tree.

Manchester United finished just two points short of the title, while Manchester City and Arsenal boast strong teams and will aim to draw closer to the summit in 2023/24.

Bristol City are the new kids on the block after winning the Women's Championship in 2022/23. They take Reading's place in the top flight of English football, and will be determined to make the most of their opportunity to succeed.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Women's Super League TV schedule, including every game live on UK TV.

Women's Super League TV schedule 2023/24

All UK time. Subject to change.

Sunday 1st October

Aston Villa v Man Utd (12:30pm) BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Chelsea v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Football

Friday 6th October

Man Utd v Arsenal (7:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Football

Sunday 8th October

Man City v Chelsea (12:30pm) BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Liverpool v Aston Villa (6:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Football

Saturday 14th October

Chelsea v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Football

Sunday 15th October

Arsenal v Aston Villa (2pm) BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Liverpool v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Football

Saturday 21st October

Leicester v Man City (5:15pm) BBC TBC/BBC iPlayer

Sunday 22nd October

Bristol City v Arsenal (6:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Football

Women's Super League TV rights 2023/24

Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£11.98) or month membership (£33.99).

One match will be shown live on BBC One or BBC Two each week, bringing the FA WSL to free-to-air TV. All BBC games are also shown live on BBC iPlayer.

Every other match in the Women's Super League will be shown live on The FA Player, a free-to-air service you just need to sign up for.

