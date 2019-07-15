Amazon Prime Day 2019 best deals available now
The best discounts on TVs, Amazon tech, gaming and more
Prime Day is here. Amazon’s slightly misleadingly named 48-hour extravaganza of deals and discounts this year runs from 15th to 16th July and features offers on TVs, tech, gaming and more.
You have to be an Amazon Prime member to access their Prime Day deals – but don’t worry if you’re not already, you can sign up to a free trial in seconds.
See below for the best Prime Day deals – and check back for updates…
Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Echo, Kindle and Fire
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – £49.99, £22 – View deal
- Echo Show 5 – £79.99, £49.99 – View deal
- Amazon Fire TV Stick – £49.99, £24.99 – View deal
- Kindle Paperwhite – £119.99, £79.99 – View deal
Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals
- Philips 50PUS7303/12 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV – £700, £444.99 (-36%) – Buy now
- Philips 32PFT5803/12 32-Inch Full HD Smart LED TV – £250, £199.99 (-20%) – Buy now
- Panasonic TX-43E302B 1080p 43-Inch Full HD LED TV – £329.99, £219 (-34%) – Buy now
- Hisense H43AE6100UK 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – £329, £249 (-24%) – Buy now
Best Prime Day games and Nintendo Switch and PS4 console deals
- Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – £320.98, £289.99 (-10%) – Buy now
- PS4 500GB FIFA19 Bundle – £249.99, £219.99 (-12%) – Buy now
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – £39.99, £21.99 (-45%) – Buy now
- FIFA 19 (PS4) – £37.99, £17.99 (-53%) – Buy now
- Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition (Amazon Exclusive) (PS4) – £31.99, £26.99 (-16%) – Buy now
