The new series will premiere on Friday 17th May, with the first episode airing on BBC Scotland on that date and on BBC One on Saturday 18th May.

Written by Gregory Burke, all six episodes will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on the 17th.

Richard Rankin as John Rebus. BBC/Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Rebus previously aired on ITV from 2000 to 2007, with John Hannah and Ken Stott helming the series in the titular role.

In newly released pictures, Richard Rankin (Outlander) now stars as Rebus. Other cast members include Brian Ferguson (Line of Duty) as John's brother, Michael, and Lucie Shorthouse (Henpocalypse!) as Rebus's investigation partner, Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke.

"I am thrilled that Rebus will premiere on the BBC," Richard Rankin said. "It's been an honour taking on the role of Ian Rankin's renowned John Rebus, a character enjoyed by so many in such a fresh and original adaptation."

Previously announced cast members also include Michelle Duncan (Andor), Thoren Ferguson (The Spanish Princess), Amy Manson (Torchwood), Neshla Caplan (The Rig), Noof Ousellam (Vera), Stuart Bowman (Deadwater Fell), Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scots) and Caroline Lee Johnson (From Darkness).

Brian Ferguson as Michael Rebus and Richard Rankin as John Rebus. BBC/Viaplay /Eleventh Hour/Mark Mainz

Ian Rankin, creator of the Rebus novels, said: "I'm thrilled that Rebus is coming to the BBC. A great cast and a compelling story - I really can't wait for viewers to see it."

After being shaken by a "violent encounter", John Rebus "finds himself at a psychological crossroads" in this rebooted series, as per the synopsis.

Lucie Shorthouse as Siobhan Clarke and Richard Rankin as John Rebus.

It continues: "At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter's life by his ex-wife's wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer.

"In a time of divisive politics and national discord, Rebus's ex-soldier brother Michael, who's broke, desperately crosses the line in order to provide for his family, and Rebus starts to question if the law still has meaning, or if everyone is reverting to an older set of rules. And if so, why shouldn't he do so too?"

Rebus comes to BBC One on Saturday 18th May.

