Since 2009, Big Finish Productions has taken scripts and story treatments that were submitted to the BBC during the classic era of Doctor Who and were never produced for television, and adapted them into full cast audio dramas.

As for what these specific audios will entail, Deathworld is based on an original treatment, written by Bob Baker and Dave Martin, which became the 10th anniversary of The Three Doctors.

Doctor Who - The Lost Stories, Deathworld. Big Finish

The adaptation has been written by John Dorney and features the First, Second and Third Doctors, voiced by Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton and Tim Treloar.

Producer David O'Mahony said: "After Baker and Martin submitted the idea for Deathworld in 1972, the story had many challenges and went through multiple rounds of rewrites and changes to characters, locations and actors, to the point that The Three Doctors was now completely different to the story first conceived.

"John Dorney and script editor Simon Guerrier wanted to go back to the original concept and explore what that idea could have been.

"Deathworld is the epitome of a Lost Story – taking a great idea and being able to fulfil it without the time and budget constraints of when it was pitched for television."

Doctor Who – The Lost Stories: Deathworld is now available to pre-order as a collector's edition 2-disc CD box set for £15.99, or download only for £12.99, exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Operation Werewolf is based on a storyline submitted in 1967 by Douglas Canfield and Robert Kitts. Set in Normandy in 1994, the audio follows the Doctor and his companions as they discover secret Nazi experiments.

Written for audio by Jonathan Morris, the drama stars Michael Troughton as the Second Doctor, Frazer Hines as Jamie and Wendy Padbury as Zoe.

Big Finish listeners can pre-order Doctor Who – The Lost Stories: Operation Werewolf as a collector's edition 3-disc CD box set for £22.99 or download only for £18.99.

Deathworld and Operation Werewolf are also available together as a bundle, which can be pre-ordered for just £37 (collector's edition CDs + downloads) or £31 (downloads only).

