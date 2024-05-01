Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to promote her role in the new horror film Tarot, the actress shared that Balfe, who portrays Claire Fraser in Outlander, visited the set and said it was "really lovely to meet her".

"She came and said hello to everyone and was checking how we were all doing," she added. "She seemed excited by the whole thing."

Outlander season 7 episode 8 - Claire and Jamie. Starz/Lionsgate+

While not much else has been revealed about the series, Slater told RadioTimes.com that fans can be assured it will still have the same essence of Outlander, but admitted that it is completely different.

"It's a long shoot. I think it's so nice that we have the solid foundation of Outlander, but it has an entirely new cast and feels very much like its own thing," she explained.

"We have the same team as Outlander and we film in the same building, but aside from that, our paths don't really cross much at all."

Other confirmed cast members include Doctor Who's Tony Curran, Ozark and Payback star Peter Mullan and Sara Vickers of HBO's Watchmen and ITV's Endeavour.

You can read more from Harriet Slater in an upcoming interview about her new film Tarot on RadioTimes.com later this week.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will stream on MGM+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

