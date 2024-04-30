The Emmerdale episode will offer up two very different perspectives of the same dinner that both couples are at, with a row going from bad to worse for Rhona and Marlon.

The pair are already facing some major relationship challenges after the fallout from Rhona's court decision continues to make waves between them.

But it's set to come to a dramatic head in the special episode as their private issues become very public.

Speaking about the episode, Mark Charnock revealed what viewers can expect from Marlon and Rhona's devolving relationship, saying: "Given where they are at, and it gets pretty ugly running up to the dinner party, they shouldn’t be out in public because it can only escalate."

Rhona and Marlon are on the rocks. ITV

He explains: "The day before they try to sort it out, but it falls apart again and it gets much worse. But Rhona tells him she’s accepted this dinner invitation which, to him, is another little example of Rhona making decisions without him.

"Every little thing she does now is like he’s waiting for her to make a mistake. Everything she does now that doesn’t involve him feels like a decision made unilaterally. He starts to see a problem in everything.

"So, yes, they shouldn’t be at the dinner party because it can only lead to disaster - and it really does."

Charnock continued: "He’s horrible to her and she’s horrible to him as well. They’re both kind of stuck in their own corner, and I think they both recognise their own unreasonableness, but personal pride and ego won’t let them come out of it.

"He said some things the day before which she brings up in front of everybody, which is embarrassing for him. It gets ugly, she gets more and more provoked, alcohol is involved and it just detonates the relationship."

The episode is being directed by the award-winning Duncan Foster and will show how one relationship can involve public fallouts, while another (Tom and Belle's) seems perfect but is actually far from it.

According to the synopsis for the episode: "As tensions stew beneath the surface in the first half, the fissures in Rhona and Marlon’s fragile marriage cut open like a knife, and as their row escalates, they lay bare their issues publicly.

"On the other side, the undercurrents between Belle and Tom are rumbling, but outwardly they seem like a happy couple to the other guests.

"In the second part of the episode, as we rewind to the start of the dinner party, the audience will soon see the day from Belle and Tom’s point of view, and get a glimpse into the terrifying reality of Belle’s life with Tom behind closed doors.

"As the dinner party progresses, no amount of good food and wine will iron out the strained tensions as they bubble up to the surface during dinner. With those ingredients, how can Belle possibly serve a successful supper?"

Emmerdale have been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle Storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.