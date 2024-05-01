There were two huge moments, the first being Jasper's discovery about the death of his father.

The professor (Ben Miller) had always believed that his dad had killed himself, but in a dramatic turn it emerged that his mother Adelaide (Frances de la Tour) had hit him over the head to protect her son during one of her husband's drunken outbursts.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the reveal, Miller said: "It's huge. It's seismic because he realises that his mother made a huge sacrifice for him and that he's completely got her wrong, really.

More like this

"I think children do sort of have to put the blame somewhere and often they put the blame on the nearest parental figure. But he's suddenly realised that all the resentment he's had against his mother is completely unfounded and he's had a completely false impression of what her motives are."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Miller went on to discuss how his character has evolved over the course of three seasons in light of what he now knows about his mother.

"I think when you're trying to bring about big psychic change within yourself, often the first steps feel quite easy," he said. "To step through the door is quite easy, what's harder is to stay there where it's uncomfortable, where you're defenceless.

"The first season, clearly something deep within him really, really wants to get to the truth. That's the reason for moving back into the abandoned house that they have in Cambridge.

"And it's partly his reason for getting involved with the police again, because it's bringing him into reality, and the whole show is about somebody who's hermetically sealed from reality trying to break out of their prison and join humanity. So it's a massive journey.

Read more:

"And he's made huge progress. By the end of this third season, he understands, painful as it is, a bit more about his own childhood. He has a way of understanding the trauma he went through as a child."

Ben Miller as Professor T. ITV

The finale also delivered another intensely sad moment: the death of DS Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi), who was struck by a car while on duty.

In season 3, she was newly promoted and her relationship with Winter was as solid as it had ever been, which prompted him to propose to her. But tragically, their time together was cut abruptly and brutally short.

"It's an assault on the emotions," said White, while Miller described the development as "really, really sad".

"He's on the brink of huge change, where he's climbed all the ladders, and then one huge snake takes him right back to the beginning," he added.

"It's a huge setback, so the struggle continues."

Emma Naomi as Lisa Donckers and Barney White as Dan Winters. ITV

A fourth season of Professor T has been confirmed, with Miller and White joined once again by de la Tour, Juliet Stevenson (Dr Helena Goldberg) and Sunetra Sarker (DI Maiya Goswami).

The action will pick up six months after the events of Lisa's death as the police turn their attention to a "dangerous crime wave", according to Variety.

Elsewhere, the "gloves are well and truly off" for our leading man in his lectures, and he also explores a "new musical pursuit".

Romance is also on the cards for Adelaide, the "lines between professional and personal become blurred" for Helena, and Winter becomes Maiya's right-hand man.

Professor T seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.