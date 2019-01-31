The Doctor reveals her favourite companion in new behind-the-scenes set photo

It’s back to business for the cast of Doctor Who, with Jodie Whittaker and co currently in South Africa filming the latest series of the BBC sci-fi drama.

While details of season 12 currently remain tightly under wraps, the official BBC Doctor Who account has teased some of the cast’s behind-the-scenes antics.

And it’s clear that Whittaker, 36, is thrilled to be back working with Tosin Cole, who plays Ryan Sinclair in the programme.

In a photo uploaded to Twitter captioned ‘Three’s a crowd’, the Thirteenth Doctor is cuddled up with Cole, 26 – while co-star Mandip Gill, 31, watches grumpily in the background.

But fans of Gill, who plays Yasmin Khan in the show, need not panic – as Chris Chiball has teased that we will see more of her in the new series.

When asked about whether Yaz will return to the Sheffield police force at a special screening of New Year’s episode Resolution, the showrunner replied, “I think that’s the first teaser of the series! Really good question.”

Whittaker, who is also joined by Bradley Walsh in Doctor Who, said she clicked with her co-stars after they auditioned together, adding she found her footing with her companions “immediately”.

Speaking at New York Comic Con in October last year, she explained, “Tosin in the audition was hilarious — I had been cast, Brad was cast because Chris had a relationship with Brad previously to a season — Mandip and Tosin there was an audition process for them, and I was brought into their audition.

“Tosin had been away and had completely missed the whole reveal of the Doctor and was like, ‘Who’s this in my audition?’. He was like, ‘Ah they brought someone in to read with me,’ and his agent was like, ‘That was the Doctor!’ And he was hilarious.”

She continued to explain that the team’s close bond saw them become “a support network for one another.”

“We are an ensemble,” Whittaker said. “There is no effort required with the chemistry.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC 1 in early 2020