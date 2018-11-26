The best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2018 UK – available now

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, look no further — Cyber Monday is here and today’s the day to bag some killer bargains. Whether you’re after a top-of-the-range Microsoft Surface Pro, a Macbook or something more affordable, there are multiple discounts available on portable computers.

Advertisement

There’s some great savings at Currys PC World, where you can nab the ACER Aspire 15.6 inch laptop for £299 (down from £499) and Amazon UK, where you can get the 15.6 inch Lenovo Ideapad for £369.99, down from £529.99.

Below are the first new deals of the day, followed by some bargains we found earlier…

What are the latest Cyber Monday Laptop Deals?

Whether you’re buying for a loved one’s Christmas present, or if you’re treating yourself to an upgrade, there are plenty of deals to be had this Cyber Monday season…

This ACER Aspire comes in a jolly Christmas red and has a a 15.6-inch screen and a £200 discount, at £299 down from £499.

ACER Aspire 3 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 1 TB HDD, Red – £499 , £299 – View deal

– , HP 15.6’’ E2 4GB 1TB FHD LAPTOP – £279.99 , £229.99 – View deal

What are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals from Amazon UK?

At Amazon UK there are a range of deals on laptops, from lightweight bargains to top-of-the-range options like our top pick below…

There’s a Cyber Monday bonanza for laptop hunters and — hold the presses — this Lenovo IdeaPad currently has a saving of a £160 on Amazon, and boasts a 15.6-inch screen ahead of all those Christmassy movies you’ll be streaming next month (can we recommend you any?).

Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 15.6-Inch HD Notebook – £529.99 , £369.99 – View deal

– , ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant Design with 180 degree Hinge – £199.99 , £129 – View deal

, HP 15-da0044na 15.6-Inch Full HD Laptop – £349.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-Inch Tablet – £1252.82 , £899 – View deal

, Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook – £749.99 , £599.99 – View deal

Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Cyber Monday.

What are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals from AO.com?

Browse our tops picks of AO.com portable computer and tablet deals — when there’s free delivery offered, it would be rude not to…

At AO.com, there’s a snazzy lightweight HP laptop with a whopping £200 off. At just 1.47kg and with a 10-hour battery life, it’s a good choice if you’re constantly on the go and need a laptop to take you from dawn to dusk.

HP 14-cm0013na 14″ Laptop – £599 , £399 – View deal

– , Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6″ Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse – £1299 , £989 – View deal

, HP Pavilion Power 15-cb004na 15.6″ Laptop – £799 , £649 – View deal

What are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals from Argos?

There are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops this Cyber Monday season at Argos, so scroll down for our favourite deals.

At Argos, the Lenovo IdeaPad is our top deal for those looking for a discount, at 15.6 inch and with a saving of £130 — think of all the extra Christmas stocking fillers you could buy with that.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 256GB Laptop – £579.99 , £449.99 – View deal

– , Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6In Pentium 4GB 128GB Laptop & Bag – £349.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, HP 15.6 Inch i7 8GB 1TB 128GB FHD Laptop – £699.99 , £599.99 – View deal

What are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals from Currys PC World?

This tech specialist retailer has got Cyber Monday laptop deals covered with an array of options — including one that’s under £100…

Yes, Curry’s PC World are offering a portable computer for less than £100: a GEO Book laptop with a 11.6 inch screen and HD display that’s lightweight enough for you to carry it around all day.

GEO Book 1 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® Laptop – 32 GB eMMC – £159.99 , £99 – View deal

– , LENOVO Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 1 TB HDD – £519 , £279 – View deal

, HP Pavilion 14-ce0520sa 14″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 128 GB SSD – £599 , £399 – View deal

, GEO Flex 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® 2 in 1 – 32 GB eMMC – £219.99 , £159 – View deal

, APPLE MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) – £799 , £749 – View deal

, ACER Chromebook R 11 CB5-132T 2-in-1 – 32 GB eMMC – £279.99 , £209 – View deal

What are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals from John Lewis?

It’s not just John Lewis’s Christmas advert we look forward to this season — have a browse of their snazzy laptops and all their Cyber Monday season deals.

John Lewis are offering a £200 saving on the top-of-the-range Microsoft Surface Book 2, which boasts PixelSense Display, a 13.5 inch screen and a two-year guarantee with the retailer.

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5”, PixelSense Display – £1499 , £1299 – View deal

– , SOLD OUT 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13″ Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 – £1649 , £1499 – View deal

2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13″ Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 – , Lenovo IdeaPad 720 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD, AMD RX560, 15.6” Full HD – £949.95 , £779.95 – View deal

, SOLD OUT HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD – £1399.95 , £1129.95 – View deal

HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD – , Dell Inspiron 15-5570 Laptop, Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 16GB Intel Optane Memory, 15.6” Full HD – £599.95 , £449.95 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content