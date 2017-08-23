Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Radio Times Champion of Champions Final

Radio Times Champion of Champions Final

Poldark's Aidan Turner and Jason Manford battle it out for the Radio Times Champion title

Aidan Turner Jason Manford Champion Final Logo

After weeks of frantic social media battles and head to head showdowns, only two competitors are left standing in Radio Times Champion 2017.

Advertisement

Poldark’s Aidan Turner, our Drama Champion for the third year running and 2016 Champion finalist, goes head to head with Jason Manford, who claimed the Comedy Champion crown in a gripping battle with Richard Herring earlier this month.

Only one can win the Radio Times Champion title, but who will it be? The Comedian or the Cornish Captain? You decide.

Advertisement

Polls are now open in the Radio Times Champion Final and they will remain open until 10pm BST on Friday August 25th

Tags

All about Poldark

Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark in Series 4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Radio Times Champion Logo

Radio Times Champion of Champions Week – Round 1

Radio Times Champion Logo

Radio Times Champion of Champions Week Semi-Final

119390

The Radio Times Podcast: Poldark's big shock and Victoria vs The Crown

121171

The Radio Times Podcast: Farewell to BBC Bake Off, Doctor Who spin-offs and dark times in Poldark

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more