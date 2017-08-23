Radio Times Champion of Champions Final

Poldark's Aidan Turner and Jason Manford battle it out for the Radio Times Champion title

After weeks of frantic social media battles and head to head showdowns, only two competitors are left standing in Radio Times Champion 2017.

Poldark’s Aidan Turner, our Drama Champion for the third year running and 2016 Champion finalist, goes head to head with Jason Manford, who claimed the Comedy Champion crown in a gripping battle with Richard Herring earlier this month.

Only one can win the Radio Times Champion title, but who will it be? The Comedian or the Cornish Captain? You decide.

Polls are now open in the Radio Times Champion Final and they will remain open until 10pm BST on Friday August 25th