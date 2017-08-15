Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
4 cooking shows heading to TV screens soon

4 cooking shows heading to TV screens soon

From Britain’s Best Cook to Bake Off: here are the culinary treats your TV soon has in store

145400.f0213806-02ef-459c-9e21-87dca64856a6

With The Big Family Cooking Showdown kicking off a season of cooking content on our telly screens, here’s a selection of the food series to look out for in the coming months…

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off

It’s back, but not as we know it… Can Prue Leith win over the cynics as she steps into Mary Berry’s floral bomber jackets? Will Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding whisk up the baking puns as well as Mel and Sue? Only time will tell as Bake Off returns very soon to Channel 4.

Celebrity Masterchef

145354.1858a051-8e1b-4f69-bbc3-85ea2a9c8341

Gregg Wallace and John Torode are back on BBC1 this week with the 12th series of the celebrity cooking contest, which sees the likes of popstar Rachel Stevens, comedian Vic Reeves, snooker player Stephen Hendry and Gogglebox vicar Kate Bottley fight it out.

Jamie’s Quick And Easy Food

Jamie Oliver is back on C4 later this month to inspire us to ditch the takeaways and whip up some simple family favourites — using just five ingredients. Covering meat, fish, veggie dishes and sweet treats, if anyone’s going to convince the nation to delete the Deliveroo app and get cooking it’s Jamie.

Britain’s Best Cook

144356.b3a6cfdd-dbe0-4887-a44c-2ae1675daa9b

Advertisement

The BBC has created a new show to put Mary Berry back on our screens. Due next year, this will also focus on family cooks, with Berry celebrating the food people make for their loved ones every day. Berry’s charm combined with the wit of Claudia Winkleman is surely a recipe for success.

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

144737.a0049146-4430-46b8-ab03-efc97fea3f97

The first trailer for Channel 4’s Bake Off has arrived

144828.ecebfe86-0938-4c20-9d3f-1968fcb2c872

The BBC’s ‘Bake Off replacement’ has an air date

144939.9e448178-d25a-443a-a383-2c509153cbc1

New Bake Off judge Prue Leith reveals she thought twice about replacing Mary Berry

Bake Off: Can Noel Fielding's pairing with Sandi Toksvig really work?

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more