David Tennant and Matt Smith’s Doctors to return in new Doctor Who comics

The tenth and 11th Doctors, and Peter Capaldi's 12th incarnation, will star in stand-alone adventures published by Titan Comics

Rejoice, Doctor Who fans! David Tennant and Matt Smith are being regenerated back into their Time Lord roles. Well, at least in the pages of a comic book.

Advertisement

The stand-alone stories will feature the tenth and 11th Doctors as well as Peter Capaldi’s brand-new incarnation, who is yet to make his full-episode debut.

The collaboration between the BBC and Titan Comics will see the first issue published sometime in 2014. A specific release date is yet to be announced but details of the creative and production teams are expected soon.

The news comes just weeks after Capaldi began filming his first new scenes as the Doctor. Series eight of Doctor Who will premiere on BBC1 this autumn.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes