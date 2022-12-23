FIFA 23 Winter Wildcard tracker: Tokens & rewards explained
What FUT rewards will be unwrapped in this year's Winter Wildcards?
The 2022 World Cup has taken over FIFA 23 recently with World Cup Phenoms and Path to Glory cards galore, leaving little time for the traditional FUTmas celebrations.
However, there are still some seasonal surprises in store, with Winter Wildcards returning from FIFA 22 for reward boosts perfectly suited to the time of giving.
You'll once again be chasing those all-important tokens by completing a variety of challenges, and then exchanging them for gifts including the likes of Kieran Trippier - here's how it all works.
What are FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards?
The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promotion works much the same way as the World Cup Swaps, which saw you earn tokens upon completing certain objectives which can then be spent on rewards.
Up to 25 Winter Wildcard Swaps tokens will be available in FIFA 23 until the end of the promotion and can be earned through select objectives in First Owner Fiesta, Silver Stars and some Winter Wildcard Objectives, as well as Puzzle Challenge SBCs and Marquee Matchups.
You may even find a few extra tokens in the Store over the holidays...
Tokens can then be redeemed for Packs, Player Picks or two teams of Winter Wildcards Items which will receive permanent boosts - see below for the full list.
FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards token tracker
At the time of writing, seven of the 25 tokens have been released so far - here's the full list, how to unlock them and their expiration date:
- Lerade: Login to FIFA 23 (Expires 6/1/23)
- Kunst: Complete the FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 1 SBC (Expires 26/12/22)
- Zhong: Win a match in the Live FUT Friendly: Homegrown Eleven (Expires 27/12/22)
- Furlan: Complete the Antonee Robinson Silver Stars objectives (Expires 28/12/22)
- Barron: Redeem Winter Wildcards Swap Token pack in FUT Moments (Expires 1/2/23)
- Vaananen: Complete the FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2 SBC (Expires 29/12/23)
- Christogeorgos: Complete Switzerland vs Sweden Marquee Matchup (Expires 29/12/23)
FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards rewards
Luckily the Winter Wildcard rewards are not quite so elusive - see below for the full list:
- Two tokens: Kieran Trippier Winter Wildcards Player Item
- Three Tokens: 81+ x 11 Players Pack
- Five Tokens: 3x 84+ Player Pick (four options)
- Ten Tokens: 83+ x25 Players Pack
- Ten Tokens: Sandro Tonali Winter Wildcards Player Item
- Fifteen Tokens: 85+ x10 Players Pack
- Fifteen Tokens: 85+ Winter Wildcards Player Pick (five options)
- Fifteen Tokens: 3x 83+ x25 Player Packs
Team one of the Winter Wildcard Player Items will be released on Friday 23rd December, followed by team two on Friday 30th December.
When does FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards end?
The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards campaign will end on Friday 6th January 2023, when a new FUT campaign will surely take its place.
You'll have plenty to do over the festive period in that case then!
