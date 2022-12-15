FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms: Full list of cards & end time
We share everything you need to know about the shining lights of the FIFA 23 World Cup.
It's been out for over two months now, so you're probably right in the swing of FIFA 23. The 30th in the FIFA series (and the last) got decent reviews, and we recon it's a good title for the series to say goodbye with.
However, we're not done with it yet. While we're gutted about the England game in real life, the game is still on in the virtual realm. And if you're not an England fan, there are plenty of other scenarios you can play out in the epic football sim.
And we're going to help you out with it. EA Sports has now officially released the FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms promotion, which features a selection of the best under-24 players from this year's World Cup. Keep reading, because we're going to share all the details!
What are FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms?
The World Cup Phenoms promotion replaces the World Cup Stories that you might remember from previous titles in the series. It promotes some of the best players under the age of 24 who have taken part in this year's World Cup. Definitely ones to keep your eye on for the future, too!
Full list of FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms: All cards
The full squad of FIFA 23 World Cup phenoms is below:
- ST: Rafael Leao (AC Milan and Portugal) - 91 OVR
- CM: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund and England) - 90 OVR
- CM: Pedri (Barcelona and Spain) - 89 OVR
- RM: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal and England) - 88 OVR
- RB: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco) - 87 OVR
- CM: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid and France) - 87 OVR
- CAM: Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund and USA) - 86 OVR
- CDM: Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille and France) - 86 OVR
- CB: Jules Kounde (Barcelona and France) - 86 OVR
- LM: Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford and Denmark) - 85 OVR
- ST: Daniel James (Fulham and Wales) - 85 OVR
- CB: Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United and Germany) - 85 OVR
The following players were also added to the Phenoms list in a mini batch:
- CB: Lisandro Martínez (Argentina and Manchester United) 88 OVR
- CM: Youri Tielemans (Belgium and Leicester City) 87 OVR
- RW: Rodrygo (Brazil and Real Madrid) 87 OVR
When does FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms end?
You don't have long left to get these cards! EA has stated that the World Cup Phenoms cards will only be in packs until Friday 16th December. FIFA updates usually happen at around 6pm GMT, from a UK perspective, so you'll want to get in before then if you want them.
