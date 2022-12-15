However, we're not done with it yet. While we're gutted about the England game in real life, the game is still on in the virtual realm. And if you're not an England fan, there are plenty of other scenarios you can play out in the epic football sim.

What are FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms?

The World Cup Phenoms promotion replaces the World Cup Stories that you might remember from previous titles in the series. It promotes some of the best players under the age of 24 who have taken part in this year's World Cup. Definitely ones to keep your eye on for the future, too!

Full list of FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms: All cards

The full squad of FIFA 23 World Cup phenoms is below:

ST: Rafael Leao (AC Milan and Portugal) - 91 OVR

(AC Milan and Portugal) - 91 OVR CM: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund and England) - 90 OVR

(Borussia Dortmund and England) - 90 OVR CM: Pedri (Barcelona and Spain) - 89 OVR

(Barcelona and Spain) - 89 OVR RM: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal and England) - 88 OVR

(Arsenal and England) - 88 OVR RB: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco) - 87 OVR

(Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco) - 87 OVR CM: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid and France) - 87 OVR

(Real Madrid and France) - 87 OVR CAM: Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund and USA) - 86 OVR

(Borussia Dortmund and USA) - 86 OVR CDM: Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille and France) - 86 OVR

(Marseille and France) - 86 OVR CB: Jules Kounde (Barcelona and France) - 86 OVR

(Barcelona and France) - 86 OVR LM: Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford and Denmark) - 85 OVR

(Brentford and Denmark) - 85 OVR ST: Daniel James (Fulham and Wales) - 85 OVR

(Fulham and Wales) - 85 OVR CB: Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United and Germany) - 85 OVR

The following players were also added to the Phenoms list in a mini batch:

CB: Lisandro Martínez (Argentina and Manchester United) 88 OVR

(Argentina and Manchester United) 88 OVR CM: Youri Tielemans (Belgium and Leicester City) 87 OVR

(Belgium and Leicester City) 87 OVR RW: Rodrygo (Brazil and Real Madrid) 87 OVR

When does FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms end?

You don't have long left to get these cards! EA has stated that the World Cup Phenoms cards will only be in packs until Friday 16th December. FIFA updates usually happen at around 6pm GMT, from a UK perspective, so you'll want to get in before then if you want them.

