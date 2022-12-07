These dynamic cards are a rare breed in FIFA games given that they actually improve over time. As such, expect it to be difficult to unlock them and expensive to pick them up from the FUT marketplace.

While the World Cup may be entering its final stages (c’mon England), FIFA 23 is still sticking with its promotion and the Path to Glory event. This Ultimate Team promotion with the World Cup has added dynamic player cards into the mix (much like the Ones to Watch ) that are being upgraded based on the performances of their real-life counterparts.

Special and rare cards are always worth picking up and keeping track of, so read on below to find out everything there is to know about the FIFA 23 Path to Glory event. Detailed below is information on what the promotional event is, how to unlock PTG cards, an upgrade tracker for every confirmed dynamic card, and an end date for the event.

What is FIFA 23 Path to Glory?

Path to Glory in FIFA 23 is an ongoing promotion between the game’s Ultimate Team mode and the real-life 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar.

The event has added a load of new dynamic cards to the game that receive upgrades based on the performances of their real-life counterparts taking part in the tournament. This means that you can get some incredibly rare and useful new additions to your FUT squad.

In total, each card is able to receive five upgrades, including improved Skill Moves, new traits, and weak foot bonuses. Essentially, if a player featured on one of these cards does very well at the World Cup, they will dramatically improve. Players that have been knocked out of the World Cup will stop receiving upgrades. See the image below for the full details on how the upgrades work:

The final upgrades will be added to any card of a player that wins the World Cup final in-game on the 19th of December. If a player already has five-star Weak Foot or five-star Skill Moves and they reach the Semi-Finals and win the Final, they will receive a +one boost to their OVR rating instead.

You can unlock Path to Glory dynamic cards by completing Squad Building Challenges, as Objective Rewards, and some through player packs if you’re lucky enough. You can also buy them in the Ultimate Team Transfer Market, but they will cost a lot. By a lot, we mean a lot.

FIFA 23 Path to Glory upgrade tracker

In total, there are 40 different FIFA 23 Path to Glory dynamic cards. Not all of them have received an upgrade thanks to the player and team’s poor real-life World Cup performances, but that’s the way the football cookie crumbles. Regardless, this is the complete list of FIFA 23 Path to Glory player cards in FUT and their upgrades as of 7th December:

Ellyes Skhiri: Tunisia, 85 OVR - no upgrades

Milos Degenek: Australia, 85 OVR, reached the Round of 16 - upgraded to 86 OVR

Sardar Azmoun: Iran, 85 OVR - no upgrades

Akram Afif: Qatar, 85 OVR - no upgrades

Salem Al Sawsari: Saudi Arabia, 85 OVR - no upgrades

Gonzalo Plata: Ecuador, 85 OVR - no upgrades

Kim Min Jae: Korea Republic, 85 OVR, reached the Round of 16 - upgraded to 86 OVR

Jonathan Osorio: Canada, 85 OVR - no upgrades

Bryan Oviedo: Costa Rica, 85 OVR - no upgrades

Denis Zakaria: Switzerland, 86 OVR, reached the Round of 16 - upgraded to 87 OVR

Thomas Delaney: Denmark, 86 OVR - no upgrades

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: Cameroon, 86 OVR - no upgrades

Ronal Araujo: Uruguay, 86 OVR - no upgrades

Aaron Ramsey: Wales, 86 OVR - no upgrades

Junya Ito: Japan, 86 OVR, reached the Round of 16 - upgraded to 87 OVR

Inaki Williams: Ghana, 86 OVR - no upgrades

Sofiane Boufal: Morocco, 86 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 88 OVR

Cristian Romero: Argentina, 86 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 88 OVR

Arkadiusz Milik: Poland, 87 OVR, reached the Round of 16 - upgraded to 88 OVR

Palhinha: Portugal, 87 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 89 OVR

Steven Berghuis: Netherlands, 87 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 89 OVR

Serge Gnabry: Germany, 87 OVR - no upgrades

Yannick Carrasco: Belgium, 87 OVR - no upgrades

Hirving Lozano: Mexico, 87 OVR - no upgrades

Kyle Walker: England, 87 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 89 OVR

Jack Grealish: England, 87 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 89 OVR

Carvajal: Spain, 87 OVR, reached the Round of 16 - upgraded to 88 OVR

Bruno Guimaraes: Brazil, 87 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 89 OVR

Christian Pulisic: USA, 87 OVR, reached the Round of 16 - upgraded to 88 OVR

Antoine Griezmann: France, 87 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 89 OVR

Frenkie de Jong: Netherlands, 88 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 90 OVR

Marcelo Brozovic: Croatia, 88 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 90 OVR

Alejandro Gomez: Argentina, 88 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 90 OVR

Romelu Lukaku: Belgium, 88 OVR - no upgrades

Vinicius Jr.: Brazil, 88 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 90 OVR

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Serbia, 89 OVR - no upgrades

Christopher Nkunku: France, 89 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 91 OVR

Leon Goretzka: Germany, 89 OVR - no upgrades

Kalidou Koulibaly: Senegal, 89 OVR, reached the Round of 16 - upgraded to 90 OVR

Bernardo Silva: Portugal, 90 OVR, reached the Quarter-Finals - upgraded to 92 OVR

