FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups: Release time, rewards and current objectives
Don't neglect the Marquee Matchups for some easy coins.
Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) have returned to FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) in FIFA 23, meaning that of course, Marquee Matchups are back as well.
Marquee Matchups are based on the most important matches of the week and are one of the most reliable ways to earn FIFA 23 coins, though you'll have to bear in mind that FIFA 23 chemistry has changed quite substantially from previous instalments.
With a year of Marquee Matchups underway and a lot of coins up for grabs, here are all the details on the mode's timings, rewards and this week's solutions.
When do FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups change?
Marquee Matchups go live every Thursday at 7pm BST.
This will be no surprise to long-time FIFA fans, as this is the same time Marquee Matchups changed in previous FIFA games.
The Marquee Matchups will be based on the week's biggest matches and will remain for an entire week, during which time you can buy the missing cards and collect those all-important rewards.
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA 23 review - EA flounders in extra time
- Best FIFA 23 formation & tactics - top tips from pro coach
- FIFA 23 wonderkids - the best young players
- FIFA 23 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- FIFA 23 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FIFA 23 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FIFA 23 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FIFA 23 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FIFA 23 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FIFA 23 fastest players - add some pace to your side
- FIFA 23 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FIFA 23 FUT Squad Battles rewards - when and how to get them
- FIFA 23 FUT Division Rivals rewards - the key details
- FUT Champs FIFA 23 rewards - all the info you need
- Twitch Prime Gaming FIFA 23 - when do the rewards start?
- Is FIFA 23 down? How to check EA server status
- FIFA 23 lengthy players - pace meta explained
- Madfut 23 release date - when's it coming?
- FIFA 23 World Cup mode - everything we know
- FIFA 23 Garang Kuol - is he worth buying?
- Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA game? All the details
- FIFA 23 Arsenal ratings - the full squad
- FIFA 23 OTW - Ones to Watch revealed
- FIFA 23 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FIFA 23 Griddy - how to do the viral dance celebration
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 Ted Lasso - all modes confirmed
- FIFA 23 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FIFA 23 chemistry - changes explained
- FIFA 23 Man Utd ratings - this year's squad rated
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - what you need to know
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
What are the FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups rewards?
You'll receive one pack for each SBC you complete, as well as an extra reward for completing all of the week's four Marquee Matchup SBCs.
That's five packs in total, which can then be redeemed from the Store section.
The exact packs on offer will change every week, though they will generally net you a profit and perhaps even an expensive player. It's also an easy way to get tradeable rewards - a rare sight these days!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to complete the current Marquee Matchups
See below for this week's four Marquee Matchup matches and their corresponding rewards:
- Real Sociedad vs Villarreal - Small Electrum Players Pack
- Milan vs Juventus - Mixed Players Pack
- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München - Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
- Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prime Mixed Players Pack
Completing all four Marquee Matchups will net you a Rare Electrum Players Pack also!
See below for this week's Marquee Matchups objectives. Remember: you'll have to include players from the nation, club or league the two teams feature in, and they'll soon become expensive on the Transfer Market - so don't be afraid to experiment with your current players.
Real Sociedad v Villarreal
- Number of players from Spain: Minimum 1
- Same nation count: Maximum 5
- Rare players: Minimum 1
- Silver players: Minimum 3
- Squad total chemistry points: Minimum 14
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Milan v Juventus
- Number of players from Italy: Minimum 2
- Same club count: Minimum 4
- Player level: Minimum Silver
- Rare players: Minimum 2
- Squad total chemistry points: Minimum 18
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich
- Number of players from Dortmund + number of players from Bayern: Minimum 1
- Number of players from Germany: Minimum 2
- Clubs: Minimum 3
- Gold players: Minimum 2
- Squad rating: Minimum 72
- Squad total chemistry points: Minimum 22
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Arsenal v Liverpool
- Number of players from Arsenal: Minimum 1
- Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum 1
- Same league count: Minimum 3
- Rare players: Minimum 2
- Squad rating: Minimum 75
- Squad total chemistry points: Minimum 26
- Number of players in the squad: 11
You'll have to be quick though - the Marquee Matchups refresh every Thursday!
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.