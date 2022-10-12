Marquee Matchups are based on the most important matches of the week and are one of the most reliable ways to earn FIFA 23 coins , though you'll have to bear in mind that FIFA 23 chemistry has changed quite substantially from previous instalments.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) have returned to FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) in FIFA 23 , meaning that of course, Marquee Matchups are back as well.

With a year of Marquee Matchups underway and a lot of coins up for grabs, here are all the details on the mode's timings, rewards and this week's solutions.

When do FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups change?

Marquee Matchups go live every Thursday at 7pm BST.

This will be no surprise to long-time FIFA fans, as this is the same time Marquee Matchups changed in previous FIFA games.

The Marquee Matchups will be based on the week's biggest matches and will remain for an entire week, during which time you can buy the missing cards and collect those all-important rewards.

What are the FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups rewards?

You'll receive one pack for each SBC you complete, as well as an extra reward for completing all of the week's four Marquee Matchup SBCs.

That's five packs in total, which can then be redeemed from the Store section.

The exact packs on offer will change every week, though they will generally net you a profit and perhaps even an expensive player. It's also an easy way to get tradeable rewards - a rare sight these days!

How to complete the current Marquee Matchups

See below for this week's four Marquee Matchup matches and their corresponding rewards:

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal - Small Electrum Players Pack

Small Electrum Players Pack Milan vs Juventus - Mixed Players Pack

Mixed Players Pack Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München - Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prime Mixed Players Pack

Completing all four Marquee Matchups will net you a Rare Electrum Players Pack also!

See below for this week's Marquee Matchups objectives. Remember: you'll have to include players from the nation, club or league the two teams feature in, and they'll soon become expensive on the Transfer Market - so don't be afraid to experiment with your current players.

Real Sociedad v Villarreal

Number of players from Spain: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 Same nation count: Maximum 5

Maximum 5 Rare players: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 Silver players: Minimum 3

Minimum 3 Squad total chemistry points: Minimum 14

Minimum 14 Number of players in the squad: 11

Milan v Juventus

Number of players from Italy: Minimum 2

Minimum 2 Same club count: Minimum 4

Minimum 4 Player level: Minimum Silver

Minimum Silver Rare players: Minimum 2

Minimum 2 Squad total chemistry points: Minimum 18

Minimum 18 Number of players in the squad: 11

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Number of players from Dortmund + number of players from Bayern: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 Number of players from Germany: Minimum 2

Minimum 2 Clubs: Minimum 3

Minimum 3 Gold players: Minimum 2

Minimum 2 Squad rating: Minimum 72

Minimum 72 Squad total chemistry points: Minimum 22

Minimum 22 Number of players in the squad: 11

Arsenal v Liverpool

Number of players from Arsenal: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum 1

Minimum 1 Same league count: Minimum 3

Minimum 3 Rare players: Minimum 2

Minimum 2 Squad rating: Minimum 75

Minimum 75 Squad total chemistry points: Minimum 26

Minimum 26 Number of players in the squad: 11

You'll have to be quick though - the Marquee Matchups refresh every Thursday!

