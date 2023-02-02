FIFA 23 Future Stars: Swaps, tokens and rewards explained
Curious about Future Stars in FIFA 23? We reveal all.
It's awesome when a game engages with reality like FIFA 23 does. Not only do real-life performances affect in-game stats with Team of the Week, but young and upcoming players achieve recognition with Future Stars.
Future Stars aims to bring attention to the best younger players (under 23) who have massive potential, but aren't quite megastars (yet).
It's naturally a new bunch every time, and it's always exciting to see.
Wondering what the deal is with the Future Stars swaps, tokens, and rewards? We'll explain all below.
When is the FIFA 23 Future Stars release date?
We know that Team 1 of the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo will be released at 6pm GMT on 3rd February 2023.
Looking ahead, we'd expect that Team 2 will follow at roughly the same time on 10th February.
FIFA 23 Future Stars tokens revealed
One of the Future Stars tokens was already made available on 30th January, but there will eventually be 30 of these Swaps tokens.
In order to collect them, you'll need to complete Squad Building Challenges - and, of course, spend time grinding Objectives.
We'll share exactly how to collect the tokens below! These tokens have been confirmed and the rest should be added later down the line:
- Jamie Reid - log into FUT (expires 17th Feb)
- Danny Rose - buy New Year Pack in Store (expires 6th Feb)
- Chris Kane - complete SBC TOTY Challenge 1 (expires 10th Feb)
- Matty Smith - complete SBC TOTY Challenge 2 (expires 7th Feb)
- Rory Gaffney - win one match in Homegrown Eleven Friendly (expires 7th Feb)
- Tobi Sho-Silva - play a minimum of seven matches in Homegrown Eleven, and win a minimum of seven (expires 7th Feb)
- Jin Seong Wook - Silver Stars Objective: three wins (expires 8th Feb)
- Mohammed Majrashi - Silver Stars Objective: three wins, eight goals, six assists (expires 8th Feb)
How will FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps work?
The Swaps system is a great and effective way to get your players earning the rewards they need. But how do Swaps work?
The Future Stars Swaps is the third Swaps event of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, after the World Cup and Winter Wildcard promos, and this current one works in much the same way as the previous two.
You earn Swaps tokens by completing Objectives, and you can use those tokens to buy rewards. More on those in a moment!
What are the FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps rewards?
As we have said, there are 30 tokens in total to collect. We'll share the possible rewards below:
- 3 Tokens - One Future Stars Team 1 Pack (1 Player)
- 5 Tokens - Base Icon Gianfranco Zola
- 10 Tokens - One 84+ x 20 Pack
- 10 Tokens - Moments Coutinho
- 15 Tokens - 87, as well as Player Pick containing Winter Wildcards, Centurions, or Future Stars Team 1 Spielern (one of five)
- 15 Tokens - One 85+ x 10 Pack
- 20 Tokens - Mid Icon George Best
- 25 Tokens - Two 85+ x 10 Packs
- 27 Tokens - Prime Icon Player Pick (one of three)
