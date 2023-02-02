Future Stars aims to bring attention to the best younger players (under 23) who have massive potential, but aren't quite megastars (yet).

It's awesome when a game engages with reality like FIFA 23 does. Not only do real-life performances affect in-game stats with Team of the Week, but young and upcoming players achieve recognition with Future Stars.

It's naturally a new bunch every time, and it's always exciting to see.

Wondering what the deal is with the Future Stars swaps, tokens, and rewards? We'll explain all below.

We know that Team 1 of the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo will be released at 6pm GMT on 3rd February 2023.

Looking ahead, we'd expect that Team 2 will follow at roughly the same time on 10th February.

FIFA 23 Future Stars tokens revealed

One of the Future Stars tokens was already made available on 30th January, but there will eventually be 30 of these Swaps tokens.

In order to collect them, you'll need to complete Squad Building Challenges - and, of course, spend time grinding Objectives.

We'll share exactly how to collect the tokens below! These tokens have been confirmed and the rest should be added later down the line:

Jamie Reid - log into FUT ( expires 17th Feb )

- log into FUT ( ) Danny Rose - buy New Year Pack in Store ( expires 6th Feb )

- buy New Year Pack in Store ( ) Chris Kane - complete SBC TOTY Challenge 1 ( expires 10th Feb )

- complete SBC TOTY Challenge 1 ( ) Matty Smith - complete SBC TOTY Challenge 2 ( expires 7th Feb )

- complete SBC TOTY Challenge 2 ( ) Rory Gaffney - win one match in Homegrown Eleven Friendly ( expires 7th Feb )

- win one match in Homegrown Eleven Friendly ( ) Tobi Sho-Silva - play a minimum of seven matches in Homegrown Eleven, and win a minimum of seven ( expires 7th Feb )

- play a minimum of seven matches in Homegrown Eleven, and win a minimum of seven ( ) Jin Seong Wook - Silver Stars Objective: three wins ( expires 8th Feb )

- Silver Stars Objective: three wins ( ) Mohammed Majrashi - Silver Stars Objective: three wins, eight goals, six assists (expires 8th Feb)

How will FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps work?

The Swaps system is a great and effective way to get your players earning the rewards they need. But how do Swaps work?

The Future Stars Swaps is the third Swaps event of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, after the World Cup and Winter Wildcard promos, and this current one works in much the same way as the previous two.

You earn Swaps tokens by completing Objectives, and you can use those tokens to buy rewards. More on those in a moment!

What are the FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps rewards?

As we have said, there are 30 tokens in total to collect. We'll share the possible rewards below:

3 Tokens - One Future Stars Team 1 Pack (1 Player)

- One Future Stars Team 1 Pack (1 Player) 5 Tokens - Base Icon Gianfranco Zola

- Base Icon Gianfranco Zola 10 Tokens - One 84+ x 20 Pack

- One 84+ x 20 Pack 10 Tokens - Moments Coutinho

- Moments Coutinho 15 Tokens - 87, as well as Player Pick containing Winter Wildcards, Centurions, or Future Stars Team 1 Spielern (one of five)

- 87, as well as Player Pick containing Winter Wildcards, Centurions, or Future Stars Team 1 Spielern (one of five) 15 Tokens - One 85+ x 10 Pack

- One 85+ x 10 Pack 20 Tokens - Mid Icon George Best

- Mid Icon George Best 25 Tokens - Two 85+ x 10 Packs

- Two 85+ x 10 Packs 27 Tokens - Prime Icon Player Pick (one of three)

