As with the FGS swaps , the World Cup Swaps promotion should see you heading to Squad Building Challenges, using tokens and other swaps items to earn cards of stars taking part in the real-world tournament and other rewards.

As the 2022 Qatar tournament is set to begin, FIFA 23 fans have plenty of World Cup action to look forward to, including World Cup Swaps. This should be taking place in-game soon with the real-life tournament kicking off on Sunday 20th November.

If you want to find out everything there is to know about the World Cup Swaps promotion in FIFA 23, read on for details on when it starts, how it works, and what its rewards are.

When are FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps?

The FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps promotion should begin Friday 11th November 2022. It should start at 6pm UK time as this is the typical start time for anything new in the EA Sports football game.

Presumably, the World Cup Swaps promotion should end around the same time as the real-world FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is set to come to a close with the final on Sunday 18th December.

How do FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps work?

You’ll find the FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps in Squad Building Challenges within Ultimate Team. Here, you’ll see different swaps rewards on offer, such as player packs, individual cards, and potentially more. Each reward will be worth a set number of swaps to unlock.

A swap in FIFA 23 will be tokens that you can earn in-game. You should earn these tokens by completing Squad Building Challenges, Objectives, and earn them through Packs. If the promotion works as similar ones did in previous games, there will be a set limit to the number of swap items (tokens) you can earn so you will need to spend them wisely.

According to the tweet below from reliable leaker FUT23News, you will earn a free token on day one of the promotion, most swaps will be earned through Objectives using World Cup players, and tokens earned can be spent on World Cup Stars items and packs.

What are the FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps rewards?

As the promotion is yet to launch, we don’t yet know the official list of FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps rewards. According to the fan-posted Tweet above, however, it sounds like the rewards could be Player Picks, packs, and World Cup Stars cards.

The fan-led FUT23News account also predicts some of the specific rewards that could be a part of the promotion. These leaked/rumoured rewards include World Cup Icon Vieira and Cafu cards and more. See the full list in the tweet below.

We’ll update this page with any correct information if needs be when the promotion goes live. For now, it’s time to prepare for the World Cup in FIFA 23 and work towards earning those tokens.

