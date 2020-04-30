20 sitcom questions for your home pub quiz

These days everyone’s binging box sets or competing in virtual quizzes – so why not combine the two? Next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger test your friends and family sitcom knowledge on everything from Fawlty Towers to Fleabag.

Advertisement

is here with a round devoted to soaps you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below – no cheating…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions

What was the original title for Dad’s Army? Complete this Only Fools and Horses catchphrase: “Next time this year we’ll be….” What is the name of Blackadder’s faithful but dim-witted servant? What is the name of Jim’s original dog in Friday Night Dinner? Who was the first male character to get married in The Big Bang Theory? Who did Wendy Richard play in Are You Being Served? In which town is The Office UK set? What is the name of the final episode of M*A*S*H, which drew 125million viewers in the US? Anthony, Barbara, Dave, Denise and Jim are members of which famous TV family? Who plays Gary’s flatmate in the first series of Men Behaving Badly? True or false: Josh Radnor does the voice-over on How I Met Your Mother Mila Kunis had her first kiss with future husband Ashton Kutcher on which nostalgic sitcom? In Rising Damp Rigsby would always picture what animal when thinking about his mother-in-law? In what county was Fawlty Towers set, which was also the location of the real-life hotel that inspired the show? In what year did classic Ronnie Barker sitcom Porridge begin? Lister, Rimmer and Kryten are characters in which sci-fi sitcom? True or false: Fleabag was originally a one-woman play What is the name of the cafe in Friends? “What’s Occurring?” is often asked by which Gavin and Stacey character? In Outnumbered, what is the surname of Jake, Ben and Karen?

Answers

Advertisement