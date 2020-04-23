20 comedy TV and film anagrams for your home pub quiz
Don't just stick to questions - impress your friends with some mind-bending anagrams...
During these hard times, there are two things most of the nation are resorting to: binging feel-good comedy, and online quizzes. So why not combine the two next time you’re hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with some themed anagrams?
RadioTimes.com is on hand to provide you with an anagram round devoted to the best comedy film and tv shows around for your next virtual visit to the pub quiz. Here are 20 anagram headscratchers all scrambled from the title of a comedy – try and resist the urge to peek at the answers underneath…
Now time for the nag a rams – sorry, anagrams…
What are these comedy film and TV shows?
Anagrams
- I am nicer ape
- He Gave North
- Be A Flag
- Sin Fred
- So Shipments
- A Filmy Guy
- Sir Fear
- Menu Doubter
- Stage Candy Vein
- Oh One Male
- Hustle the Robbers
- Random Tricky
- Draw Fred
- Weep Posh
- Frail Feet
- Street Chicks
- Coffee Hit
- Girls Dryer
- Retail Tilt Bin
- Rare Cash
Answers
- American Pie
- The Hangover
- Fleabag
- Friends
- The Simpsons
- Family Guy
- Frasier
- Outnumbered
- Gavin and Stacey
- Home Alone
- The Blues Brothers
- Rick and Morty
- Red Dwarf
- Peep Show
- After Life
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Office
- Derry Girls
- Little Britain
- Car Share
