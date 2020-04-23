Accessibility Links

20 comedy TV and film anagrams for your home pub quiz

Don't just stick to questions - impress your friends with some mind-bending anagrams...

After Life – Ricky Gervais’ dark comedy about a journalist who decides to do and say whatever he wants in the wake of his wife’s death

During these hard times, there are two things most of the nation are resorting to: binging feel-good comedy, and online quizzes. So why not combine the two next time you’re hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with some themed anagrams?

RadioTimes.com is on hand to provide you with an anagram round devoted to the best comedy film and tv shows around for your next virtual visit to the pub quiz. Here are 20 anagram headscratchers all scrambled from the title of a comedy – try and resist the urge to peek at the answers underneath…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Now time for the nag a rams – sorry, anagrams…

What are these comedy film and TV shows?

Anagrams

  1. I am nicer ape
  2. He Gave North
  3. Be A Flag
  4. Sin Fred
  5. So Shipments
  6. A Filmy Guy
  7. Sir Fear
  8. Menu Doubter
  9. Stage Candy Vein
  10. Oh One Male
  11. Hustle the Robbers
  12. Random Tricky
  13. Draw Fred
  14. Weep Posh
  15. Frail Feet
  16. Street Chicks
  17. Coffee Hit
  18. Girls Dryer
  19. Retail Tilt Bin
  20. Rare Cash

Answers

  1. American Pie
  2. The Hangover
  3. Fleabag
  4. Friends
  5. The Simpsons
  6. Family Guy
  7. Frasier
  8. Outnumbered
  9. Gavin and Stacey
  10. Home Alone
  11. The Blues Brothers
  12. Rick and Morty
  13. Red Dwarf
  14. Peep Show
  15. After Life
  16. Schitt’s Creek
  17. The Office
  18. Derry Girls
  19. Little Britain
  20. Car Share

