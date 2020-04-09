The best TV shows airing in 2020

2020 is already shaping up to be a year jam-packed with terrific shows on TV and on-demand services, kicking off the brand-new decade with plenty of programmes to get excited about: from new offerings like Belgravia and The Stranger, to some much-loved returning series, from Killing Eve and Ozark to Doctor Who.

Looking ahead, there are plenty of future water-cooler dramas to add to your diary, including an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller Normal People, and Keeley Hawes’s return to the force in ITV factual drama Honour.

Read on for our list of all the best TV to savour in 2020 – and beyond:

Killing Eve series 3 – BBC

Cat-and-mouse drama Killing Eve returns to screens with a new female showrunner at the helm: Suzanne Heathcote, who has previously written two episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, takes over from Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell, who penned series season two (with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge having written the first series and who continues to be an executive producer on the show).

If you’ve seen the series three trailer, you’ll know, of course, that despite having been left for dead by Villanelle (Jodie Comer), Eve (Sandra Oh) is very much still alive and hiding in plain sight…

Killing Eve arrives on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 13 April, and on BBC One at 9:15pm on Sunday 19 April

Find out more about Killing Eve series 3

Killing Eve recap – what happened at the end of season two?

The Mandalorian – Disney+

Disney

New streaming service Disney+ has just launched in the UK, and this brand-new Star Wars spin-off series from Jon Favreau is one of the shows to look forward to. Starring Game of Thrones’s Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, it’s set in the Star Wars universe between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

There’s a free seven-day Disney+ trial; the service costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Find out more about The Mandalorian

Ozark series 3 – Netflix

Long-awaited third season of the hit drama about a financial planner (Jason Bateman) who finds himself at the whim of a Mexican drug cartel. Showrunner Chris Mundy has said that the new season will see Ruth Langmore (Julie Garner) trying her best to be get closer to the Byrdes, and that it will see Marty further descend into darkness…

Watch now on Netflix

Find out more about Ozark series 3

Doctor Who series 12 – BBC One

Jodie Whittaker and her Doctor Who team are back for another series of adventures on the BBC. Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill all return, with actor, writer, presenter and general polymath Stephen Fry also having a role in one episode…

Watch on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Doctor Who series 12

Latest Doctor Who news

Quiz – ITV

The drama is set to explore Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’s infamous coughing scandal, and stars Matthew Macfadyen, Fleabag star Sian Clifford, Helen McCrory and Michael Sheen.

Quiz starts on Monday 13 April at 9pm on ITV

Find out more about Quiz

Space Force – Netflix

Steve Carell and The Office US creator Greg Daniels have teamed up again for Space Force (which also stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Diana Silvers, in case you needed any more reason to be excited). Landing 29 May. pic.twitter.com/XMnOuhzGBo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 8, 2020

A new workplace comedy created by The Office US favourites Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, Space Force will skewer President Trump’s proposal for a military “space force”. Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich also star.

Space Force arrives on Netflix on Friday 29 May

Find out more about Space Force

Best Interests – BBC One

BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne pens a brand-new four-part drama series, following a couple who must fight for their daughter’s survival — even if they don’t know whose best interests that might fulfil.

Find out more about Best Interests

The Stranger – Netflix

Netflix has adapted Harlan Coben’s nail-biting novel The Stranger into an eight-part thriller series, starring The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage as a man whose world is turned upside-down by a woman who reveals secret information to him about his wife.

Watch on Netflix

Find out more about The Stranger on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 7 – E4

NYPD’s 99th police department will return once again to solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 7 airs on Thursdays at 9pm on E4 – catch up now on All 4

Find out more about Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 7

The Trouble with Maggie Cole – ITV

The Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French plays dangerous village gossip Maggie Connors, a busybody who gives an indiscreet interview to a local radio interviewer that sparks off a series of unexpected happenings in the fictional town of Thurlbury.

Watch now on ITV Hub

Find out more about The Trouble with Maggie Cole

The North Water – BBC Two

Set in the late 1850s and adapted from Ian McGuire’s novel, the four-part series will depict the harrowing exploits of a whaling vessel called Volunteer and its passengers, namely the ship’s doctor Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell) and the unhinged harpooner Henry Drax (Colin Farrell). Filmed on a ship, the series also stars Line of Duty and The Irishman star Stephen Graham, as the Volunteer’s captain.

Find out more about The North Water

The Luminaries – BBC Two

Casino Royale’s Eva Green is starring in the TV adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries. The drama promises to be “an epic story of love, murder and revenge” and is set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush.

Find out more about The Luminaries

Honour – ITV

Honour is a new two-part factual drama based on the true story of 20-year-old Londoner Banaz Mahmod, who was murdered by her family for falling in love with the wrong man. Keeley Hawes will star as the lead detective on the case.

Find out more about Honour

Homeland series 8 – Channel 4

The eighth and final season of Homeland, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, will bring an end to the ever-twisting political thriller.

Homeland series 8 is currently airing on Sundays, 9pm, Channel 4 – catch up now on All4

Find out more about Homeland series 8

Belgravia – ITV

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has adapted his novel Belgravia into a six-parter starring Tamsin Greig, Alice Eve and Harriet Walter. The 19th century-set drama revolves around the Trenchard family, who attend a ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, sparking a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come in London’s wealthiest neighbourhood.

Belgravia airs on Sundays at 9pm on ITV – catch up now on ITV Hub

Find out more about Belgravia

Jan 22nd – BBC Two

Created by and starring Michaela Coel of Chewing Gum fame, Jan 22nd promises to be a “provocative” series exploring the question of sexual consent in today’s world, where gratification is only a dating app away.

Find out more about Jan 22nd

After Life series 2 – Netflix

Ricky Gervais will be back in this bittersweet comedy as a widower who, after contemplating suicide, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes…

After Life series 2 will land on Netflix on Friday 24 April

Find out more about series 2 of After Life

More on After Life

The Trip to Greece – Sky One and NOW TV

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan pack their suitcases once again, this time for a tour around the Greek islands. Expect plenty of moussaka, tzatziki, feta and bickering…

Watch now on NOW TV

Find out more about The Trip to Greece

Normal People – BBC Three

Sally Rooney is adapting her critically acclaimed novel Normal People for BBC Three. The modern love story chronicles the romance between Marianne and Connell – both from a small Irish town, but from very different backgrounds – whose relationship is tested at various junctures in their lives.

Normal People will start on Sunday 26 April on BBC Three

Succession series 3 – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

The Roy family is returning for another series following the shock plot-twist at the end of season two. Expect more twists, back-stabbing, exotic locations, and sumptuous clothes.

Find out more about Succession series 3

Outlander series 5 – Amazon Prime

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe reprise their roles as the beloved Jamie and Claire in a fifth series of Outlander, which sees the pair facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures as the show delves into American history and continues the story of the Frasers settling in the New World.

Watch Outlander series 5 now on Amazon Prime Video

Find out more about Outlander series 5

The English Game – Netflix

Former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson, Edward Holcroft and Kevin Guthrie all star in Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes’s latest series about the history of football, exploring “how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport”.

Watch on Netflix

Find out more about The English Game

The Nest – BBC One

Nicole Taylor, the BAFTA-winning writer behind Three Girls, is back with a brand-new Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller that explores the life-changing consequences of a wealthy couple asking a teenage girl to carry their baby.

The Nest is currently airing on Sundays, 9pm, BBC One

The Barking Murders – BBC One

From Jeff Pope and Neil McKay, the award-winning team behind The Moorside and Appropriate Adult, this new factual drama is about the victims of “the Grindr serial killer” who drugged and murdered four young men he met on a dating app and will star Sheridan Smith and Stephen Merchant.

Find out more about The Barking Murders

Marcella series 3 – ITV

Marcella is due to return for a third series on ITV, with Anna Friel reprising her role as the troubled detective. The new eight-part season will “delve further into the psychology” of Marcella and follow her new line of work as an undercover cop.

Find out more about Marcella series 3

Noughts + Crosses – BBC One

Malorie Blackman’s bestselling novel, set in a dystopian world where races are segregated and the ruling class is black, has been adapted for television. Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan and newcomer Masali Baduza lead the cast.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Noughts + Crosses

Star Trek: Picard

Fans of Star Trek: the Next Generation, rejoice! Patrick Stewart has returned to the Star Trek universe after nearly two decades on shore leave, with his iconic Captain Picard starring in a new spin-off series that imagines his later years.

Watch Star Trek: Picard now on Amazon Prime Video

Find out more about Star Trek: Picard

Strike: Lethal White – BBC One

Sleuthing double act Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) will be back on our screens for a new four-part adaptation of JK Rowling’s latest crime novel, Lethal White. The story begins when Strike receives a visit from Billy, a troubled young man asking the detective to investigate a crime he believes he witnessed as a child.

Find out more about Strike: Lethal White

Too Close – ITV

Emily Watson (from Chernobyl) stars as a forensic psychiatrist in ITV’s upcoming three-part drama Too Close, based on the novel by Clara Salaman (written under under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels).

Read more about Too Close

The Crown series 4 – Netflix

Netflix’s ongoing royal biopic series will hopefully return at the end of 2020, with the second and final instalment of Olivia Colman’s stint in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Find out more about The Crown series 4

Bridgerton – Netflix

The drama will portray the romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a well-to-do family in Regency-era London – with Julie Andrews narrating.

Read more about Bridgerton

Inside No 9 series 5 – BBC Two

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s anthology series welcomes the likes of Jenna Coleman, David Morrissey, Maxine Peake and Jill Halfpenny for new episodes on this wonderfully inventive series.

Watch on BBC iPlayer

Read more about Inside No 9 series 5

The Pale Horse – BBC One

And Then There Were None and Ordeal by Innocence writer Sarah Phelps tackles her next Agatha Christie tale, The Pale Horse, set in 1961 and centring on the character of Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell), a man whose name appears on a mysterious list found inside the shoe of a dead woman.

Watch on BBC iPlayer

Read more about The Pale Horse

Riviera series 3 – Sky Atlantic

A third season of Riviera has been confirmed, as Julia Stiles returns as Georgina for eight more episodes of the hit drama based around the lush paradise that is the French coast.

Watch series one and two of Riviera on NOW TV

Find out more about Riviera series 3

Industry – BBC One

Set in 2008, the upcoming drama will cover the global financial crisis and follow a handful of aspiring bankers just out of university, each trying to build a career in finance by acquiring full-time roles at a particular investment bank based in London. David Jonsson and Informer’s Nabhaan Rizwan have both been cast.

Find out more about Industry

There She Goes series 2 – BBC Two

Returning to our screens this year is There She Goes, the funny but highly emotional comedy drama about a couple whose daughter Rosie has severe learning difficulties. Starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes, and written by Shaun Pye.

Find out more about There She Goes series 2

Liar series 2 – ITV

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd are back with the second series of the popular drama to answer the many questions we had after the shock series one ending…

Watch now on ITV Hub

Find out more about Liar series 2

The Good Karma Hospital series 3 – ITV

Set in an Indian hospital and starring Amanda Redman and Amrita Acharia, ITV’s The Good Karma Hospital is returning for a third helping.

The Good Karma Hospital series 3 airs on Sundays at 9pm on ITV

Find out more about The Good Karma Hospital series 3

LIFE – BBC One

LIFE is an “epic story about seemingly “ordinary” people who turn out to be anything but” from the writer of Doctor Foster, Mike Bartlett. Set in a divided house in Manchester, it brings together four stories from different flats to tell a bigger tale about what happens when people step out of their own personal space and take a closer look into the lives of others.

Find out more about LIFE

The Singapore Grip – ITV

The Singapore Grip, starring David Morrissey and Luke Treadaway, is a new drama from the makers of Poldark adapted from JG Farrell’s 1978 novel of the same name. The programme will follow a British family living in Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion during the Second World War.

Find out more about The Singapore Grip

The Trial of Christine Keeler – BBC One

James Norton, Sophie Cookson and Emilia Fox star in this series shining a light on the infamous Profumo Affair of 1963, promising to “take a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories”.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about The Trial of Christine Keeler

The Serpent – BBC One

Set in the 1970s, French actor Tahar Rahim will play notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj who became the chief suspect in a spate of unsolved murders of young Western travellers in India, Thailand and Nepal.

Find out more about The Serpent

Flesh and Blood – ITV

Family drama Flesh and Blood is the modern story of three adult siblings – Helen, Jake and Natalie – whose lives are thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien reveals she’s fallen for a new man. The drama is written by The Long Song’s Sarah Williams and stars Imelda Staunton and Russell Tovey.

Watch now on ITV Hub

Find out more about Flesh and Blood

A Suitable Boy – BBC

Serial adapter Andrew Davies (known for War and Peace, Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, and Sanditon) is taking on Vikram Seth’s classic novel A Suitable Boy. The period drama will be an epic family saga set in the 1950s in India.

Find out more about A Suitable Boy

Narcos: Mexico series 2 – Netflix

Charting the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in 1980s-era Mexico, this drama started out as the fourth season of Narcos, before the streaming giant decided to develop the series as a companion show. This year there’s a second helping following real-life narco Felix Gallardo.

Watch on Netflix

Find out more about Narcos: Mexico series 2

Deadwater Fell – Channel 4

Daisy Coulam, the creator of Grantchester, is back with a new four-part crime drama starring Doctor Who’s David Tennant. The drama examines the “notion of evil” and follows two families in the aftermath of the murder of three children and their mother, looking at the ripple effect of the crime in the local community.

Watch now on All4

Find out more about Deadwater Fell

The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe – BBC

The BBC is set to explore the final months of Marilyn Monroe’s life in a new drama series written by Trust Me screenwriter Dan Sefton. The show will trace the run-up to her death at the age of 36 from an overdose of sleeping pills.

Find out more about The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe

Death Comes as the End – BBC One

We’re more used to seeing Sarah Phelps tackle Agatha Christie, but for this adaptation of Death Comes as the End, the BBC has turned to Gwyneth Hughes. Unusually for Christie, the murder mystery is set in ancient Egypt.

Find out more about Death Comes as the End

Impeachment: American Crime Story – BBC Two

The new season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will depict the Clinton–Lewinsky sex scandal of the mid-90s, starring Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, joining Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein (Monica Lewinsky) who will appear alongside previous ACS cast members Sarah Paulson (Linda Tripp) and Annaleigh Ashford (Paula Jones).

Find out more about Impeachment: American Crime Story

The Split series 2 – BBC One

The London-set legal drama starring Nicola Walker is back for a second series, which sees Hannah (Walker) building the firm’s most prolific case yet, while Ruth (Deborah Findlay) looks for her place and Rose (Fiona Button) is now finally married to James (Rudi Dharmalingam).

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about The Split series 2

Call the Midwife series 9 – BBC One

The midwives of Poplar are back for another series that starts in January 1965 with the funeral of Winston Churchill, and sees Nonnatus House “entering a bold and innovative era”. And there’s good news for fans – Call the Midwife has been green-lit for a further two series so will be on our screens until at least 2022.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Call the Midwife series 9

Locke & Key

This new series is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), taking place in a mysterious house where unlocking doors grants magical abilities.

Watch on Netflix

Find out more about Locke & Key

Our Girl series 4 – BBC One

Michelle Keegan returns as army medic Georgie Lane for a fourth series as she heads back to Afghanistan, the scene of fiancé Elvis’s death. 2 Section will also be back – but missing a few familiar faces this time.

Our Girl series 4 is currently airing on Tuesdays, 9pm, BBC One – catch up now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Our Girl series 4

Wandavision – Disney+

As well as The Mandalorian, Marvel series WandaVision is one of Disney+‘s most anticipated original shows, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision respectively – with the latter seemingly brought back following his death in Avengers: Infinity War.

Find out more about WandaVision

Dracula – BBC One

Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have penned a three-part bloodcurdling adaptation of Dracula, featuring Danish actor Claes Bang as the blood-sucking vampire created by Bram Stoker for his 1897 novel. John Heffernan and Gatiss himself also star.

Find out more about Dracula

Unforgotten series 4 – ITV

DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) dig into another historic crime in this critically acclaimed series from writer Chris Lang.

Find out more about Unforgotten series 4

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) part 4 – Netflix

Not only the most-watched non-English show on Netflix, but one of the most-watched series overall on the streaming service, the hit Spanish crime drama is back.

Ok, we guess we’ll just be incredibly stressed from now until 3 April after seeing this trailer for Money Heist pt4 pic.twitter.com/EW8YVdLRhc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 5, 2020

Watch now on Netflix

The Bay series 2 – ITV

The Bay, penned by Being Human writer Daragh Carville, is a crime story rooted in the families and communities of a coastal town. Morven Christie is expected to return as Family Liaison Officer Lisa Armstrong for season two, with a whole new case to crack.

Find out more about The Bay series 2

Kaos – Netflix

Charlie Covell, the creator of The End of the F***ing World, has written a new, darkly comic Netflix series, Kaos, which is a modern reimagining of Greek mythology with a “Game of Thrones scale”.

Find out more about Kaos

GLOW series 4 – Netflix

Netflix’s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will return for a final match that promises more outrageous 80s clothes and hairstyles, Emmy-winning stunt-work and, of course, friendship.

Find out more about GLOW series 4

Small Axe – BBC One

Oscar-winning writer and director Steve McQueen is bringing an anthology of hour-long stories about London’s West Indian community to BBC One, with Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and Star Wars’s John Boyega joining the starry cast.

Find out more about Small Axe

Tin Star series 3 – Sky Atlantic

Sky’s thriller Tin Star is set to return for a third and final season – this time set in the UK as the Worth family “confront their menacing past” in Liverpool.

Find out more about Tin Star series 3

Salisbury – BBC Two

The poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal on British soil sent shockwaves around the world – but at the epicentre of the story was the city of Salisbury. This two-part drama will tell the story “of how ordinary people reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency”.

Find out more about Salisbury

Adult Material – Channel 4

Hayley Squires stars as a leading British porn star in a drama examining the adult film industry. It promises to be a timely look at how porn’s influence on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent. Sheridan Smith was originally attached to the project but dropped out due to a scheduling conflict.

Find out more about Adult Material

Motherland series 3 – BBC Two

Sharon Horgan’s Motherland is back for a third (school) run, promising more biting comedy about school-gate politics, half-term holiday fiascos and middle-class parenting.

Find out more about Motherland series 3

The Elephant Man – BBC One

The Elephant Man will chart Joseph Merrick’s working-class beginnings in 19th-century Leicestershire, through the workhouse and a life of poverty to a London human oddities show, where he met Dr Frederick Treves, who would go on to become a lifelong friend. Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) will play the titular role in the two 90-minute episodes.

Find out more about The Elephant Man

All Creatures Great and Small – Channel 5

Channel 5 is teaming up with US broadcaster PBS for a six-part remake of the iconic comedy drama based on James Herriott’s memoirs, tying in with the 50th anniversary of the publication of his books.

Find out more about All Creatures Great and Small

Innocent – ITV

Chris Lang’s tense drama returns but with an entirely new story and characters. Once again, it will revolve around a central conceit – is its main character innocent or not?

Find out more about Innocent

The Umbrella Academy series 2 – Netflix

Netflix’s series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes, based on the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, is returning for another run following an explosive cliffhanger.

Find out more about The Umbrella Academy series 2

Grantchester series 5 – ITV

James Norton may have gone, but his replacement – Tom Brittney’s motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport – is back for another season of the popular 1950s drama.

Watch now on ITV Hub

Find out more about Grantchester series 5

Sex Education series 2 – Netflix

Sam Taylor/Netflix

The critically acclaimed comedy drama continues the story of Otis, a teenager who sets up a sex clinic at his school, as well as his classmates Maeve, Ola, Adam and Eric.

Watch now on Netflix

Find out more about Sex Education series 2

Death in Paradise series 9 – BBC One

Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney is back in paradise (for the last time) to solve another batch of eccentric crimes and give us all some serious Caribbean holiday inspo — before we meet his replacement Ralf Little…

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Death in Paradise series 9

Endeavour series 7 – ITV

Shaun Evans is returning as young Inspector Endeavour Mose, in a seventh series by writer Russell Lewis that introduces the series’ characters to a new decade: 1970.

Watch now on ITV Hub

Find out more about Endeavour series 7

Altered Carbon series 2 – Netflix

Long-awaited second run for the cyberpunk series based on the 2002 novel of the same title.

Watch now on Netflix

Find out more about Altered Carbon series two

Last Tango in Halifax series 4 – BBC One

Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker will all return for four more episodes of the much-loved comedy drama, written by Sally Wainwright. The BAFTA-winning series tells the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan who have rekindled their relationship later in life, as well as following the lives of their respective grown-up daughters.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Last Tango in Halifax series 4

This Is Going to Hurt – BBC Two

Former junior doctor Adam Kay has adapted his bestselling memoir into an eight-part series charting his fraught – and often hilarious – experiences of working in the NHS.

Find out more about This Is Going to Hurt

Cold Feet series 9 – ITV

Stars John Thomson, Hermione Norris, James Nesbitt, Fay Ripley and Robert Bathurst all return to Manchester for a ninth series of the long-running comedy drama.

Watch now on ITV Hub

Find out more about Cold Feet series 9

Sitting in Limbo – BBC One

Novelist Stephen S Thompson has based this drama on the real-life story of his brother Anthony Bryan and the Windrush immigration scandal. Anthony had lived in the UK since he was eight years old – but when he decided to obtain a passport and visit his mother in Jamaica, he learnt that there was no record of him as a British citizen.

Find out more about Sitting in Limbo

Boys (working title) – Channel 4

Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies will explore the lives of three young gay men affected by the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin arrive in London with “hope and ambition and joy” but walk straight into “a plague that most of the world ignores”.

Find out more about Boys

Messiah – Netflix

New thriller about a man who builds a huge fanbase of people who believe he is a divine messiah figure, but in the process becomes a threat to international security.

Watch on Netflix

Find out more about Messiah

Tenacity – ITV

Adapted from JS Law’s debut novel, Tenacity sees a Navy sailor discovered dead aboard a nuclear submarine. A military detective is sent to investigate and it soon transpires that the death was no accident…

Find out more about Tenacity

Alan Partridge’s travelogue series – BBC One

A follow-up to This Time with Alan Partridge, the much-loved comedy character’s next (as-yet untitled) series is described as a motor travelogue series, and will follow Partridge as he drives around Britain and meets various new characters.

Find out more about Alan Partridge’s travelogue series

Little Birds – Sky Atlantic

Inspired by Anais Nin’s collection of erotic short stories, Juno Temple stars as an American debutante who travels to 1950s Tangier in the hopes of finding a more unconventional life.

Find out more about Little Birds

The Handmaid’s Tale series 4 – Channel 4, Hulu

Hulu’s Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning adaptation starring Elisabeth Moss returns for a fourth season, set in a dystopian future version of the United States.

Find out more about The Handmaid’s Tale series 4

Better Call Saul series 5 – Netflix

The penultimate season of the Breaking Bad spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk as dodgy lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman.

Watch on Netflix

Find out more about Better Call Saul series 5

The New Pope – Sky Atlantic

Paolo Sorrentino returns with his follow-up to The Young Pope, with Jude Law reprising his role as Lenny Belardo, alias the first ever American pope Pius XIII, while John Malkovich plays his potential successor.

Find out more about The New Pope

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3 – Netflix

The supernatural series following a teenage witch returns, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend Nick.

Watch on Netflix

Find out more about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3

I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Doctor Who favourite Billie Piper reunited with Secret Diary of a Call Girl writer Lucy Prebble to co-create an original Sky drama about a star on the wane, whose world is turned upside-down after her phone is hacked and an image of her in a “compromising position” is leaked.

Find out more about I Hate Suzie

David Attenborough: a Life on Our Planet

This new film from the legendary broadcaster was due to arrive in April, but its launch has been pushed back to later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The documentary will draw on Attenborough’s 93 years to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, and reportedly offers a powerful message of hope for future generations.

Because the Night – ITV

Luther creator Neil Cross has penned a dark new four-part series for ITV, featuring murder — and possibly ghosts.

Find out more about Because the Night

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Disney+

Avengers-adjacent superheroes Bucky Barnes (AKA The Winter Soldier) and Sam “Falcon” Wilson are to lead their own Disney+ TV show in 2020. The six-part series is being written by Malcolm Spellman (Empire), with Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) set to direct – and it’s expected to follow on from the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Find out more about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Father Brown series 8 – BBC One

Harry Potter’s Mark Williams is back as the crime-solving priest for an eighth season of the immensely popular daytime series. The BBC has also already recommissioned a ninth season to air in 2021, so the show’s future is secure.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Father Brown series 8

Roadkill – BBC One

Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager) plays a self-interested Conservative minister whose life — both public and private — is falling apart, but whose eye remains on the ultimate political prize as he attempts to out-run his past.

Find out more about Roadkill

Ghosts series 2 – BBC One

The BBC’s dead funny (sorry) sitcom has been recommissioned for another series following a group of squabbling spirits haunting crumbling country pile Button House. From the team behind Horrible Histories, it stars Mathew Baynton, Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and more.

Find out more about Ghosts series 2

The Letter for the King

Based on the bestselling Dutch novel of the name by Tonke Dragt, Netflix’s latest fantasy adaptation is a coming-of-age story with a mystical twist unfolding in a medieval kingdom.

Watch now on Netflix

Find out more about The Letter for the King

Hollywood – Netflix

New limited series from Ryan Murphy following a group of aspiring actors trying to make it big in Los Angeles after the Second World War.

Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Samara Weaving, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Patti Lupone, Dylan Mcdermott, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking & Holland Taylor star in Hollywood — a provocative and incisive limited series from Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan set in post-World War II Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/SXSiYSrzIn — Netflix (@netflix) February 20, 2020

TV airing in 2021 – and beyond

Stranger Things series 4 – Netflix

Netflix

Netflix confirmed it was cancelling filming of one of its biggest hits in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. The delay in filming is expected to last at least two weeks, and it’s unclear at this stage how it will affect season four’s release date – though it will likely be 2021.

Find out more about Stranger Things series 4

Happy Valley series 3 – BBC One

Sally Wainwright’s BAFTA-winning crime drama is expected to return, with Sarah Lancashire back as no-nonsense copper Catherine Cawood. However, we could still be waiting a while.

Gentleman Jack series 2 – BBC One

Suranne Jones will be back to bring the remarkable story of Anne Lister to life in a second series of the period drama, which was recommissioned after just two episodes of the first season had aired.