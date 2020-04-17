After Life season 2 locations

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Both seasons of After Life have been filmed in Hampstead, Hemel Hempstead, Beaconsfield and Camber Sands in East Sussex – various different locations were to used to represent "Tambury", with filming on season two beginning on 9th September, 2019.

The Tambury Gazette's offices – which are revealed in season two to be owned by Paul, a new character played by Peter Egan – are located in the centre of Hemel Hempstead, at 48 High Street.

The street where Tony lives with his dog Brandy is located in Vale of Health, a small hamlet in Hampstead.

The care home where Tony visits his ailing father Ray (David Bradley) and strikes up a rapport with Ray's nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen) is actually the Old Town Registration Office in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire.

