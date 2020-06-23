And the Netflix show has now announced that a sixth series is on the way - adding that this time it would definitely be the final season.

Meanwhile the show's star, Tom Ellis, has reportedly already signed on to appear in the series - despite rumours on social media that he was set to be replaced by The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder.

Fans are currently awaiting the release of the show’s 16-episode fifth series on Netflix, which will be release in two eight-episode chunks, and for which no release date has officially been revealed.

Yesterday Netflix left fans confused when it quietly revealed the release date for part one of season five -August 21st, apparently - before removing it from the site.

Lucifer was originally cancelled after its third series, which had aired on Fox, but the show was picked up by Netflix after a campaign from its loyal legion of fans, and has since gone from strength to strength.

Showrunner Ildy Modrovich earlier revealed that season five won’t be holding anything back, claiming “we simply try to think as bats**t as we could, as out of the box as you can, so that people don’t get tired, so we don’t get tired”.

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix. The previous three seasons are available to watch (for now) on Amazon Prime Video.

You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.