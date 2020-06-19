It's unclear how or why the rumour started, but the speculation gained significant traction in some corners of social media - perhaps a symptom of the fanbase's thirst for more news about the hit series.

Fans are currently awaiting the release of the show's 16-episode fifth series on Netflix, which will be release in two eight-episode chunks, and for which no release date has officially been revealed.

The fifth series had previously been announced as the final season before the producers appeared to perform a U-turn and announced a sixth run.

Given Tom Ellis has reportedly already signed on for Lucifer season 6, the rumours were always unlikely to have been true - but it will nonetheless come as a release for fans of the show that Modrovich has laughed the suggestions off.

The showrunner earlier revealed that season 5 won't be holding anything back, claiming “we simply try to think as bats**t as we could, as out of the box as you can, so that people don’t get tired, so we don’t get tired.”

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix. The previous three seasons are available to watch (for now) on Amazon Prime Video.

