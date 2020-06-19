Lucifer showrunner finally responds to Tom Ellis replacement speculation
Ildy Modrovich appeared to laugh off the rumours that Ellis would be replaced for the show's sixth season.
Rumours claiming that Lucifer star Tom Ellis will be replaced by The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder in the show's sixth series have been rife on social media this week - and now showrunner Ildy Modrovich has responded to the speculation.
Quote replying to a tweet that appeared to make light of the claims, Modrovich laughed along - simply writing "Bwahahahaha!!!!" - which seems to suggest that, as expected, there is little weight to the rumours.
It's unclear how or why the rumour started, but the speculation gained significant traction in some corners of social media - perhaps a symptom of the fanbase's thirst for more news about the hit series.
Fans are currently awaiting the release of the show's 16-episode fifth series on Netflix, which will be release in two eight-episode chunks, and for which no release date has officially been revealed.
The fifth series had previously been announced as the final season before the producers appeared to perform a U-turn and announced a sixth run.
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Given Tom Ellis has reportedly already signed on for Lucifer season 6, the rumours were always unlikely to have been true - but it will nonetheless come as a release for fans of the show that Modrovich has laughed the suggestions off.
The showrunner earlier revealed that season 5 won't be holding anything back, claiming “we simply try to think as bats**t as we could, as out of the box as you can, so that people don’t get tired, so we don’t get tired.”
Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix. The previous three seasons are available to watch (for now) on Amazon Prime Video.
You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.