When is Grantchester on TV?

The final episode will air on Friday 14th February at 9pm on ITV.

What is Grantchester about?

In previous seasons, James Norton (Happy Valley, War and Peace) led the cast as Reverend Sidney Chambers, an Anglican priest with a taste for scotch and solving murders, aided by his excellent listening skills and his everyday heroics — including trekking across the country to catch the man who robbed his housekeeper.

He was in the Scots Guard during World War 2, where he witnessed horrors that still gave him nightmares, and he also had a turbulent relationship with his former childhood sweetheart, Amanda.

More like this

However, season four saw Sidney finally find love, falling for a visiting American woman, Violet, and eventually leaving his parish in the capable hands of a leather-clad Reverend Will Davenport.

“I had a couple of light-hearted conversations with some of the producers offering my dramatic, absurd, farfetched versions of his exit,” Norton said of his character's departure. “I wanted Sidney to be the victim of a gruesome murder and then the new vicar would have to investigate the crime.”

New series lead Brittney has teased what we can expect to see in the upcoming season, including a "Ross and Rachel" style romance between Rev Davenport and local journalist Ellie Harding (Lauren Carse).

Meanwhile, his co-star Robson Green has spoken out on some of the darker storylines that will be featured on Grantchester this year, joking that the series should be renamed "Darkchester."

Who stars in Grantchester season five?

Tom Brittney (Lieutenant Jeremy Foster in Outlander) will return as Reverend Will Davenport, the series' new lead — assisted, of course, by gruff detective Geordie Keating, played by Robson Green (Age Before Beauty, Wire in the Blood).

Also expected to return are closeted gay curate Leonard Finch, played by Al Weaver (Press) and Sidney's former housekeeper Mrs Chapman (Only Fools and Horses' Tessa Peake-Jones).

Is there a trailer for Grantchester season five?

Advertisement

Yes! Take a look at this...