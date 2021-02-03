Accessibility Links

When is Sky drama Gangs of London on TV?

The drama features Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole as the son of a murdered gang boss

Gangs of London

Set in modern day London, the ten-part series details what happens when the head of the most powerful crime family in London is assassinated.

When is Gangs of London on Sky and NOW TV?

All episodes of Gangs of London come to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Thursday 23 April 2020.

When is Gangs of London on in the US?

Gangs of London arrives on AMC’s new subscription service AMC+ on Thursday 1 October 2020.

What is Gangs of London about?

Sky says: “For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed though his organisation each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit.”

The death of Finn leaves a power vacuum that international gangs of criminals are battling to fill. Expect plenty of violence, excitement and action as the city is torn apart by the warring factions all fighting for control.

Is there a trailer for Gangs of London?

Yes! And you can watch it here –

Who’s in the cast of Gangs of London?

The son of the murdered Finn, Sean Wallace, played by Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Skins) is expected to step into his father’s footsteps, helped by the Dumani family, which is headed up by Ed Dumani – played by Lucian Msamati.

Another ally of impulsive Sean is Elliot Finch played by Sope Dirisu, while Michelle Fairley plays matriarch Marian Wallace.

Gangs of London

