Created by Shaun Pye, There She Goes stars David Tennant, one of the UK's most popular actors as troubled father Simon, with Spaced co-creator Jessica Hynes as wife and mother, Emily.

Here's everything we know so far about There She Goes series two...

When is There She Goes on BBC Two?

Series two will begin on 9th July 2020 at 9.30pm on BBC Two (marking a move from BBC Four).

More like this

What is There She Goes about?

There She Goes follows the Yates family, comprised of married couple Simon and Emily, who have a daughter with severe learning difficulties which present regular challenges in their day-to-day life.

The series is an intimate look at how they cope with her condition, both when it is first diagnosed in 2006 and many years down the line when they have a stronger understanding of her needs.

The comedy-drama isn't afraid to delve into serious issues including how their other child sometimes feels overlooked, Simon's past troubles with alcoholism and Emily's struggle to be a loving mother.

There She Goes was inspired by the real-life experiences of creator Shaun Pye, who wanted to provide an honest portrayal of raising a child with a disability as his daughter was born with a chromosomal disorder.

Series two will continue this story, although it is not yet clear whether it will remain split across two different time periods, or if it will be set entirely in the present day.

Who is in the cast of There She Goes?

The parents, Simon and Emily, will once again be played by David Tennant and Jessica Hynes, two very familiar faces on British TV who worked together on Doctor Who in 2007.

Hynes won a BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her work in the first series of There She Goes, so it will be interesting to see if the show can scoop up some more nominations this time around.

Young actors Miley Locke and Edan Hayhurst will also return to the There She Goes cast to play their on-screen children Rosie and Ben, appearing alongside supporting cast members Yasmine Akram (as Simon's friend Helen) and Gregor Fisher (Simon's father Bill).

Is there a trailer for There She Goes series 2?

Yes! The BBC revealed a first look at the new episodes via their YouTube channel in June...

Advertisement

There She Goes series 2 will be broadcast on BBC Two in 2020. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.