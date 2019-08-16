When is the new Alan Partridge series on TV?

The series, provisionally titled And Did Those Feet, With Alan Partridge, begins filming later this year. An air-date hasn't yet been announced, but we'll keep this page updated with any new information.

What is the new Alan Partridge series about?

A follow-up to This Time With Alan Partridge, which aired in February 2019, the new show is described as a motor travelogue series, and will follow Partridge as he drives around Britain and meets various new characters.

Steve Coogan himself described the series when he managed to swerve a lengthy driving ban, arguing in court that his upcoming Alan Partridge series would require him to drive, and that a driving ban would jeopardise the livelihoods of various crew members contracted to the show.

More like this

Speaking to the court, Coogan said that Partridge — who in a previous series owned a Lexus that he proudly dubbed a "Japanese Mercedes" — was defined by his love of driving.

“I’m producing a travelogue follow-on TV series where I’m basically driving around Britain," he said. "The whole nature of the series is that it is a travelogue and it’s an artistic thing that he drives and that defines his character. You couldn’t put him on a train because that is not who he is - it’s part of his character that he drives.”

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for the new Alan Partridge series?

Not yet — we'll keep you posted.