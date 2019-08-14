Facing an automatic six-month driving ban after receiving another three penalty points on his license in addition to his current nine, Coogan told the court (Via The Guardian): “I’m producing a travelogue follow-on TV series where I’m basically driving around Britain. The whole nature of the series is that it is a travelogue and it’s an artistic thing that he drives and that defines his character.”

He added: “You couldn’t put him on a train because that not who he is. It’s part of his character that he drives.”

Coogan also argued that the driving shots couldn’t be faked in front of a green screen. “You have cameras mounted on the bonnet then you have other shots where you have a camera mounted on a separate car filming the person in the car driving,” he said.

After considering how the cancellation of the TV series would lead to 15-20 people losing their jobs at short notice, the magistrates only disqualified him from driving for two months. Coogan was still handed three penalty points and was fined £750, with £85 court costs and a £75 victim surcharge.

His upcoming motor travelogue series will be the first Partridge series since the six-part This Time with Alan Partridge aired in February.