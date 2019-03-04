Neil and Rob Gibbons, co-writers and directors of This Time, recently let slip that they’re planning to shoot a second mysterious project featuring Steve Coogan’s misunderstood broadcaster.

When asked on the Empire film podcast whether Alan Partridge could start his own audio show, Rob Gibbons replied: “Actually, there are other formats on our list, one of which we're – I don't know if we can talk about it – but we're about to shoot another Partridge series."

He added: “We're going to film it in May for the BBC, which is Alan trying his hand at something else."

The BBC hasn’t yet revealed any Partridge commission (or recommission) and the broadcaster declined to comment about the directors’ comments to RadioTimes.com. However, some have speculated the new format could follow a mockumentary style, akin to his Scissored Isle series on Sky.

Whatever the new show is, Rob Gibbons definitely ruled out out a live-action version of Skirmish, Alan Partridge's military-based quiz show.

The Gibbons brothers also confirmed in the interview that they’ve just filmed a Partridge sketch for Comic Relief, due to air on March 15th.

This Time with Alan Partridge is on BBC1 on Mondays at 9.30pm