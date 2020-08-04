Michael is the latest to descend to Earth with a mission, plotting to wreck the life that his brother has built in LA by masquerading as him - but will Lucifer's allies spot the deception?

It's possible the Detective could spot her longtime partner acting strangely (well, stranger than usual), or perhaps Amenadiel will recognise Michael for who he truly is.

Whatever the case, Lucifer has made it quite clear in the past that he despises when people try to impersonate him, so expect him to return to Earth with a furious wrath - as teased in the season five trailer.

More like this

If all this intrigue wasn't enough, the writers behind Lucifer are attempting some experimental outings in the season to come, including a musical episode and a noir episode homaging classic crime serials.

If you've powered your way through the Netflix release already, you may have some questions about the Lucifer season five part one ending - we've got you covered. You might also want to take a look at our round up of everything you need to know about Lucifer season 5 part 2.

There's plenty more in the works too, as Netflix has officially renewed the fantasy crime drama for a sixth and final season, which is promised to head in an unexpected direction.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming season of Lucifer.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there going to be a season 5 of Lucifer?

Yes! Netflix renewed the show for a fifth season in June 2019, which was initially intended to be the final outing for Lucifer and his allies - but that's no longer the case.

Reports of a sixth season first emerged in March 2020 (via TV Line), as star Tom Ellis entered into talks to renew his contract for one last hurrah.

After much speculation and hearsay, including a now-debunked rumour that Lucifer could be recast, Netflix officially confirmed season six in late June.

In addition, the streamer has expanded season five from an initial order of 10 episodes to a meatier 16, putting the upcoming chapter at a similar length to earlier instalments.

The season will be split in two, as Ellis previously confirmed: "Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and then there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes."

When is Lucifer season 5 released on Netflix?

The first half of season five will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 21st August 2020. The date was confirmed via Netflix's official Twitter account.

There's no word yet on when part two will arrive, but we'll update this page with more information as it comes in.

Is there a trailer for Lucifer season five?

Yes! Netflix revealed this extended look at the upcoming episodes, which reveal a big twist for the storyline of season five, as a figure from Lucifer's past returns to cause mayhem.

How can I watch the previous seasons of Lucifer?

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix, the streaming provider that willed it into existence. However, due to an existing licensing deal, earlier episodes are yet to be added.

You'll have to head over to Amazon Prime Video if you want to stream the first three seasons of Lucifer in the UK, but these older instalments are expected to make the leap to Netflix eventually - there's just no word on exactly when.

What is Lucifer about?

Netflix

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama revolving around Lucifer Morningstar (aka The Devil), who moves to Los Angeles after tiring of his demanding job as the Lord of Hell.

He quickly becomes entangled with an LAPD detective named Chloe Decker and the two of them develop a complicated bond that always appears to be right on the cusp of romance.

Based on a character created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series, Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability, as well as the power to make people tell him their secret desires.

Over the course of the series, Lucifer and his allies take on a large number of murder cases as well as some supernatural threats - but they will be facing perhaps their strangest challenge yet in season five.

The tenth episode of the upcoming season will be a "bloody" musical. Yes, that's right, the devil himself will be breaking into song and dance - but reportedly there will be a legitimate reason for it.

Speaking to EW about the episode, titled 'Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam', showrunner Ildy Modrovich said: "We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, 'Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance'.

"It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me."

Singer Debbie Gibson will be appearing in the musical episode as a controlling mother, but that's all we know so far.

Netflix has also offered some brilliant pictures from season five's upcoming noir episode, which will see Lucifer adopt the aesthetic of a crime serial from the 1950s.

The journey back in time will unfold in an episode called It Never Ends Well for the Chicken, exploring Lucifer's first ever case and set against the backdrop of old Hollywood.

Modrovich added: “Tom Ellis is made for this style. He kind of is Cary Grant. I think there’s always been something about his portrayal of Lucifer [that’s] old school, that harkens back to the extravagance and elegance of old Hollywood and just noir.'”

It has also been teased that season five could finally see Lucifer and detective Decker couple up, with an exclusive poster from TV Line seemingly encouraging her to "Give in to Temptation."

But with Lucifer's twin brother Michael lurking around, it's hard to know whether that is truly the reformed Lord of Hell or rather some other trickery.

For more on Lucifers's fifth season (including some mild spoilers), check out our Lucifer season 5 review.

Lucifer season five episodes

Each Lucifer episode is named after a particular line of dialogue said by one of the featured characters, so fans are already speculating on what the context of these titles could be:

Part 1

1. Really Sad Devil Guy

2. Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!

3. ¡Diablo!

4. It Never Ends Well for the Chicken

5. Detective Amenadiel

6. BluBallz

7. Our Mojo

8. Spoiler Alert

Part 2

9. Family Dinner

10. Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam

11. Resting Devil Face

12. Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid

13. A Little Harmless Stalking

14. Nothing Lasts Forever

15. Is This Really How It's Going to End?!

16. A Chance at a Happy Ending

In August 2020, Tom Ellis revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had halted filming of season five's finale, with around 60 per cent of the episode still left to shoot – even as the first batch of episodes neared their Netflix premiere date.

If you've been enjoying the tunes featured in the fifth season, check out our full guide to the Lucifer soundtrack.

What happened in the previous seasons of Lucifer?

Prior the the fourth season's release, Netflix produced a handy video giving a brief overview of the first three seasons - narrated by Ellis, in character as Lucifer himself.

Season four was another action-packed chapter in the Lucifer saga, reuniting the Devil with Eve (yes, that Eve, from the Garden of Eden), while the conception of a new celestial caused concern from above.

Here's another (spoiler-filled) recap, courtesy of Netflix:

Who is in the cast of Lucifer season five?

Getty

Leading the Lucifer cast, Tom Ellis and Lauren German will reprise their roles as "will they/won't they" partners Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Ellis also plays Lucifer's twin brother Michael in the new episodes.

Dennis Haysbert has also been confirmed as the great Almighty and Lucifer's previous boss, who was voiced by author Neil Gaiman in season three. Gaiman wrote the graphic novels the show is based on.

Kevin Alejandro will be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, DB Woodside as Amenadiel and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin.

Inbar Lavi could also be back as Eve, with Henderson saying: “We loved working with Inbar. As you can see in the season, she’s absolutely fantastic. The question becomes, as we get into our room, how much story would we have for that character?

“We set her off on an amazing new starting point for her life, so I think that’s one of the first thing we’ll discuss. My hope is, in whatever way, that’s not the last you’ve seen of Eve.”

The new season also features an unexpected Sharon Osbourne cameo in Lucifer season five – only on this show!

Will there be a sixth season of Lucifer?

Yes! While season five was originally intended to be the last, Lucifer has been renewed for an additional sixth run on Netflix - which really will be the end.

Lead actor Tom Ellis was reportedly locked in lengthy negotiations with Netflix over returning, but Deadline reports that he is now signed on to reprise his role - alongside the rest of the cast.

Showrunner Ildy Modrovich laughed off rumours that Ellis could be replaced for the sixth series by Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder, after speculation had been circulating on social media.

He also teased some details about the upcoming farewell season, dispelling fears among some fans that the show could be ruined by a dragged out finale.

"It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me so much more interestingly that it breaks my heart to think we weren’t [originally] going to do it this way," he told Entertainment Weekly.

What was the #SaveLucifer campaign?

Following Fox's decision to cancel Lucifer in May 2018, there was a huge social media campaign for the show’s revival.

Netflix picked up the series in June 2018 after monumental support for the series on Twitter under the #SaveLucifer hashtag.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said the #SaveLucifer campaign played a significant part in Netflix's decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson told TV Line. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”

When the fifth season of Lucifer was initially planned to be the last, another fan campaign launched to keep the show on the air for longer - which might have been how season six talks got off the ground.

Advertisement

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.