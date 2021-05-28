Lucifer season 5 soundtrack: All the songs featured in Netflix’s fantasy drama

Netflix has finally dropped Lucifer season five part two and it’s another action-packed batch of episodes, all set to the rock-infused soundtrack fans have come to know and love.

The latest instalment includes the long-awaited musical episode Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam, featuring covers of Queen, The Police and Nat King Cole among others.

Outside of that special chapter, you should also listen out for popular tracks from Boyz II Men, MC Hammer and Imagine Dragons over the course of the season.

If a song from Lucifer has got stuck in your head and you’re keen to track it down, we’ve got you covered with the full season five soundtrack – read on for song information, but beware of some mild spoilers. You can also read our round-up of Lucifer musical episode songs ranked worst to best.

Episode 1: Really Sad Devil Guy

‘Shake That Bottle’ by Deorra & Hektor Mass

Playing on the cruise ship at the start of the episode.

‘With Me (Edit)’ by Uplink feat. Reece Lemonius

Playing in the club while Maze and Chloe are partying.

‘No Limits’ by Royal Deluxe

When Lucifer arrives at the high stakes poker game.

‘Higher’ by BHAVIOR

Playing in Lux while Amenadiel attempts his drug bust.

‘Champions’ by Fire Choir

When Lucifer takes on a pack of home invaders.

‘Happy Together’ by King Princess & Mark Ronson

Plays at the end of the episode over a montage.

Episode 2: Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!

Netflix

‘Atomise’ by Temples

Plays over the opening scene, as a murder is committed.

‘A Moment With You (Original Mix)’ by Tropical Bleyage

As Michael arrives at the penthouse apartment.

‘Warrior’ by Las Palmas

During the car chase.

‘When I Get My Hands On You’ by The New Basement Tapes

During a steamy scene between Chloe and Lucifer.

‘On The Run’ by Timecop1983

Retro tune playing in Lux.

‘Darkside’ by Oshins feat. Hael

Plays at the end of the episode.

Episode 3: ¡Diablo!

‘Are You Ready?’ by Kat Meoz

As Lucifer makes his grand return to the LAPD.

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ by Stella and the Storm

While Lucifer and Decker investigate a lead at a motel.

Episode 4: It Never Ends Well for the Chicken

Netflix

‘The Hurry Up’ by Ted Heath and His Orchestra

Plays over 1940s New York.

‘I Want to be Evil’ by Eartha Kitt (performed by Lesley-Ann Brandt)

Lilith’s nightclub performance.

‘Someone to Watch Over Me’ by Frank Sinatra or Ella Fitzgerald (performed by Lesley-Ann Brandt and Tom Ellis)

Lilith and Lucifer’s collaborative performance at the club.

‘This Is Ours’ by Peter Sivo Band

Played as Lucifer and Lilith say goodbye.

Episode 5: Detective Amenadiel

‘Candy’ by Iggy Pop

Played at the beginning of the episode.

‘Personal Jesus’ by Depeche Mode

At the scene of the murder at the nunnery.

‘This Year’s Love’ by Jasmine Thompson

Lucifer and Chloe share a moment sat at the piano.

Episode 6: BluBallz

‘Woman and War’ by Blaine Smithson

Playing at the rave where a murder takes place.

‘Tether Me’ by Galleaux

At the end of the episode.

Episode 7: Our Mojo

‘Are You Ready’ by Grand Mystic

Lucifer, Chloe and Ella discuss evidence.

‘Electric Lady’ by Wine Lips

Maze and Amenadiel get into a fight.

‘Round and Round’ by Cannons

Maze drinks at Lux.

‘Inside’ by Chris Avantgarde feat. Red Rosamond

Lucifer and Chloe talk on the penthouse balcony, but are dramatically interrupted.

Episode 8: Spoiler Alert

“The End of the World” by Sharon Van Etten

Played over slow motion segment at the start of the episode.

Episode 9: Family Dinner

Hype by Claire Wyndham

Plays as Lucifer and Chloe arrive at Hole in Juan

No Money (Extended Mix) by Galantis

Playing in Lux when Maze confronts Michael

moved (Acoustic) by LACES

Plays during Lucifer and Chloe’s emotional conversation

Episode 10: Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam

Netflix/YouTube

Wicked Game by Chris Isaak [cover by Tom Ellis]

Opening musical number of the episode

Another One Bites the Dust by Queen [cover by Lucifer cast]

Musical number on the football field.

Every Breath You Take by The Police [cover by Tom Ellis and Debbie Gibson]

Sung in the interrogation room.

Bad to the Bone by George Thorogood and The Destroyers [cover by Lesley Ann-Brandt]

Medley with No Scrubs.

No Scrubs by TLC [cover by Aimee Garcia]

Medley with Bad to the Bone.

Hell by Squirrel Nut Zippers [cover by Kevin Alejandro]

Performed in Lux.

Just The Two of Us by Grover Washington Jr and Bill Withers [cover by Rachael Harris and DB Woodside]

Performed at a park.

Smile by Nat King Cole [cover by Scarlett Estevez]

Performed as Chloe frets over Lucifer.

I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables [cover by Tom Ellis and Dennis Haysbert]

Final musical number of the episode.

Episode 11: Resting Devil Face

Believer by Imagine Dragons

Plays at the beginning of the episode.

Dangerous Man by Valley of Wolves

Plays before Lucifer’s sting operation.

So Long For This by Skyline Brigade

Playing at Lux.

Episode 12: Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid

Walk A Mile by Holly Golighty

Plays at the beginning of the episode.

Welcome to Moscow by Daniele Benati, Atos Bassissi and Enrico Prandi

Plays before Dan’s meeting with the Russian mob.

Vaya Con Dios by Freddy Fender

Plays during the shoot-out.

I Gotta Feeling by The Black Eyed Peas

Plays at the end of the episode.

Episode 13: A Little Harmless Stalking

Netflix

This Is How We Ride by Chris Rydan

Plays as Lucifer and Chloe arrive at the crime scene.

Rebels by 3 One Oh

Interlude.

Devils On The Loose

Luke Wylde feat. Swamp

Episode 14: Nothing Lasts Forever

Evening Star by Cannons

Plays at the fancy restaurant.

Spirit & Decline by Gem Club

Plays during the reunion.

Episode 15: Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!

California Love by DW3 feat. Greg Manning

Plays at Lux at the beginning of the episode.

Heretic by Stop Dead

Interlude

Wish We Had More Time by Alice Boman

Plays over the scene in the hospital waiting room.

It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday by Boyz II Men [cover by Tom Ellis and Aimee Garcia]

Sung as a duet.

Episode 16: A Chance at a Happy Ending

Netflix

Paralized by John and The Volta

Playing in Lux when Lucifer confronts Michael.

Sabotage by Emma Kern

Another track on the Lux playlist.

New Blood (Reimagined) by Zayde Wølf

Plays during the graveyard meeting.

Dark Things by ADONA

Plays before the big vote.

U Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer [cover by Lucifer cast]

During the vote.

And So It Begins by Klergy

Final song of the season.

