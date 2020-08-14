“We were agonisingly close to wrapping but lockdown beat us,” Ellis recently told DA MAN magazine. “We still have 60 per cent of our season five finale to shoot.”

Although the Miranda actor didn’t say when filming would resume, he did suggest progress would be slow once the cameras starting rolling.

“With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day,” he explained.

“It’s going to be challenging to say the least. We’ve had to find a way to stay safe whilst remaining productive. Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces.”

However, Ellis did provide a tantalising tease of an already completed scene. Speaking about the show’s upcoming musical episode, he said it was “the most fun I have had doing anything on a set ever”.

“Singing and dancing makes me very happy, so when we filmed on a high school football field with 100 background dancers to the music of Queen, let’s just say I felt like I’d won a competition to live out my dream,” Ellis said.

Although enjoying filming Lucifer’s musical scenes, Ellis previously revealed he found playing Michael, Lucifer’s evil(er) twin, a “challenge”.

“What I realized is that I’ve played Lucifer for five years; it’s very easy for me to step in and out of Lucifer’s skin. Playing a new character—it messed with my head a little bit,” he told Backstage.

“But it was nice to think about a different character for a while. I had a certain set of rules that I had to work in. We’re always set up against time when we’re shooting. There’s so much to pack in, and we don’t have a lot of time.

"In terms of Lucifer and Michael being different, I had to go old-school in that and figure out physicality and voice and how a character walks, as opposed to any sort of transformative prosthetics.”

The first half of Lucifer season 5 drops Friday, 21st August on Netflix. You can catch up on seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Lucifer season 4 is available on Netflix.

