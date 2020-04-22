The number of people who tuned in to watch the first episode, either live on ITV or within 7 days later via a recording, reached a whooping total of 9 million.

Another 1.1 million watched a repeat of the series opener later that same night, pushing the total audience past 10 million, making Quiz the biggest TV drama of the year so far.

The series found particular success among young people aged 16-34, who made up 1.5 million of the audience, the highest rating among this age group since series five of Line of Duty.

More like this

Quiz stars Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford in the lead roles as Charles and Diana Ingram, but it was Michael Sheen's performance as Chris Tarrant that really lit up social media.

James Graham wrote the television series, which is based on his successful play of the same name.

Advertisement

Quiz is available now on ITV Player. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.