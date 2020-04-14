Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Viewers amazed by Michael Sheen’s transformation into Chris Tarrant on Quiz

Viewers amazed by Michael Sheen’s transformation into Chris Tarrant on Quiz

The actor once again proved his remarkable versatility

Michael Sheen plays Chris Tarrant in Quiz.

Published:

ITV’s much-anticipated drama Quiz kicked off last night, depicting the events of the infamous “Coughing Major” scandal that rocked Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2001.

Advertisement

Matthew Mcfadyen and Sian Clifford star as Charles and Diana Ingram, the couple found guilty of cheating their way to the top prize on the game show, but it’s Michael Sheen as presenter Chris Tarrant which has drawn the most attention.

Sheen has been praised for giving an uncanny impression of the host, even by Tarrant’s very own son Toby, who works for Radio X.

Sheen appeared on The Graham Norton Show last week to promote Quiz, sporting longer hair and a bushy beard – making his physical transformation into Tarrant all the more remarkable.

The ITV drama recreated the exact set of 2001-era Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, giving Sheen the perfect backdrop for his performance.

Notably, the actor has a proven track record for portraying real people in factual dramas, having previously excelled as former Prime Minister Tony Blair (The Queen), journalist David Frost (Frost/Nixon) and football manager Brian Clough (The Damned United).

Sheen nailed Tarrant’s distinctive voice, with some joking that he should be hosting the game show’s current series (fronted by Jeremy Clarkson).

It would be safe to say that Sheen stole the show for many viewers, but his co-stars also made a big impression.

In particular, Sian Clifford was praised for her turn as Diana Ingram, having recently co-starred in the BBC’s hit comedy series Fleabag.

Matthew Macfadyen’s performance was also hailed, but it was his iconic attire that really got people talking…

Advertisement

Quiz continues tonight (Tuesday 14th April) at 9pm on ITV

Tags

All about Quiz

David Tennant in Des (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

quiz_01_0

True story behind Quiz and the Who Wants to be a Millionaire scandal

Chris Tarrant – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Chris Tarrant reveals his “one slight problem” with ITV’s Quiz: “What nonsense!”

The Office US - Steve Carell

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now

Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts

Whatever happened to these Britain’s Got Talent winners?