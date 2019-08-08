When is Best Interests on TV?

Filming will begin in 2020, with casting announced at a later date. The series will air on BBC1.

What is Best Interests about?

The series will follow Andrew and Nicci, whose daughter Marnie has a life-threatening condition. Doctors inform the couple that they believe it will be in Marnie's best interests to allow her to die — but the couple embark on a legal fight to prolong her life.

However, they continue to struggle to justify their decision, even to themselves. Who should really get to decide Marnie's fate? And in whose best interests will it be?

More like this

Thorne, whose credits include the upcoming His Dark Materials adaptation, Kiri and National Treasure, said: “As a parent of a three year old I've looked at the cases in the media about 'best interests' with some fascination and a little dread. When the worst happens, how do you keep your head when everything around you feels wrong?

"We are going to try and tell a nuanced story that talks about this issue from all sides. I'm so happy to be working with Piers Wenger [Controller of BBC Drama] and the BBC again and to be part of the great folk at Chapter One Pictures. ”

Piers Wenger said: “This heartbreaking story delves deep into the inner turmoil these two parents experience when faced with their worst nightmare. Jack Thorne’s talent for tackling the most complex and challenging real life stories with consideration, wisdom and vision will make this a series to remember.”

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Best Interests?

No, not yet — we'll keep you posted.