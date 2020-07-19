Production on the six-part series was halted back in March due to the global spread of COVID-19, which is the main reason behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's delay, according to The Verge.

Disney+ has not yet announced a new premiere date for the show, but as the series still requires a few weeks of filming before production can wrap, we may not see the pair of Avengers until 2021.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to follow Barnes (Stan) and Wilson (Mackie) in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Steve Rogers pass his Captain America shield on to Wilson. While Disney has given few plot points away, a teaser trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl in February, showed Wilson using the shield, hinting at his possible new role as Captain America.

With The Handmaid's Tale's Kari Skogland directing, the series will also see Daniel Bruhl return as Baron Zemo, while Black Mirror's Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, also known as Super Patriot.

The Avengers spin-off isn't the only Disney+ series facing delays, with WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye also having been pushed back, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

WandaVision, which will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision respectively, is now scheduled to premiere in December 2020, while Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye series are set for a 2021 release date.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for comment.

