The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule: When does the first episode come to Disney Plus?

In 2020, Marvel fans were forced to deal with rather a drought of new material – but the opposite is true this year, and two weeks after the climax of hit series WandaVision, another new show is set to begin on Disney Plus.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles from the MCU, with the pair teaming up to form a rather mismatched double act as they embark on a global adventure.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series looks set to have a similar tone to the espionage thrills of the Captain America films, a far cry from the more experimental form of WandaVision.

But while it may be a rather different proposition to the first Marvel Studios streaming series, the two shows do have a few things in common, chiefly that the episodes will be released weekly rather than all in one go.

In order to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you'll need a Disney Plus subscription.

For now, read on for everything you need to know about the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule.

What time does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier come out?

The first episode will debut on Disney Plus on Friday 19th March, most likely arriving on the platform at around 8AM (GMT), as was the case with WandaVision.

The series will drop more or less simultaneously worldwide, with new episodes expected to be made available in the USA at 12:00AM PT and 3:00AM ET, while fans in Australia should get to watch them at 6:00PM on Fridays.

How many episodes are in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

The series consists of six episodes in total, making it shorter than WandaVision by three episodes, but each episode is expected to be an hour-long, meaning that the total runtime for the two series will be roughly the same.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige explained why he landed on this duration while speaking at the Television Critics Association, saying, “Six hours is what we landed on as the best way to tell our story.

“Six hours, whether it’s six episodes or nine shorter episodes like WandaVision. The shows aren’t inexpensive, so the per-episode cost is very high and to get that bar I was talking about.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule

You can check out the dates when each episode will arrive by checking out the schedule below:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1: Friday 19th March

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2: Friday 26th March

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3: Friday 2nd April

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4: Friday 9th April

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5: Friday 16th April

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6: Friday 23rd April

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6: Friday 23rd April

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier begins on Disney Plus on Friday 19th March 2021.