The show follows Mission Impossible 7 in having to halt production as a result of the virus, while major films including Peter Rabbit 2 and James Bond picture No Time To Die have had their releases significantly delayed in a bid to avoid the peak of the epidemic.

The cast and crew of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have now returned to Atlanta, where the majority of filming has taken place, and it is unclear whether they might return to Prague to complete the shoot there at a later date.

The show is one of many Marvel series in the works for the Disney+ platform and will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is currently scheduled for an August release and there has been no indication as yet that this will be delayed due to the production issues.

This is actually the second time the production has been hit by factors outwith the control of the production team – earlier this year plans to shoot in Puerto Rico had to be abandoned because of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

The Falcon and The Winter soldier is due to be released in August 2020 on Disney+.