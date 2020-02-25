According to Entertainment Weekly, a statement from Paramount Pictures claims that they would be “altering the production plan.”

It read, "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7.

"During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts.

"We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to make its way to cinemas as a summer blockbuster next year, on July 23, 2021 - although it is not clear if this will be affected as a result of the production delay.

The film will see writer/director Christopher McQuarrie reunited with Cruise for a third time in the franchise, following the critically acclaimed hits Rogue Nation and Fallout, released in 2015 and 2018 respectively.