However, after earthquakes hit the country on Tuesday and Saturday, measuring 6.4 and 6.0 on the Richter scale respectively, the crew have had to cancel their visit to the island.

According to news agency Reuters, Puerto Rico is facing at least $110 million dollars in property damage and at least one fatality following the disaster.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising the title roles, is expected to find an alternative location to shoot the scenes. It is unclear whether this will delay its premiere date.

Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp are returning to their roles as Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, last seen in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Disney+ launched in the United States back in November 2019, but the streamer won't be arriving on UK shores until 31st March 2020, bringing with it the much-anticipated Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Marvel Studios are developing more shows for the service including WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premier in late 2020.