Ozark to return for one final 14-episode season on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Ozark will return for a fourth outing – in what will be the final season of the acclaimed crime drama.

Advertisement

Announcing the news on Twitter, Netflix wrote that “they’re going to go out with a bang” and posted a short teaser video – showing a dollar sign turning into the number 4.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

Netflix has also revealed that the final season will be released in a slightly different format – with two seven-episode batches meaning that the expanded fourth run will consist of a total of 14 episodes.

The series, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Bryde, follows the couple as they get drawn further and further into a shady criminal underworld after they start working for a drug cartel in the Ozarks, Missouri.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It has proven to be one of Netflix’s most successful dramas, winning acclaim for its storyline, acting and atmosphere and building up a loyal legion of fans.

The most recent third season debuted in March 2020 and won rave reviews, with Linney’s performance in particular singled out for praise. The third season also attracted an estimated 975,000 unique viewers on its first day, according to Nielsen – more than triple the audience season two scored for its premiere.

The fact that the fourth season is to be the last comes as a slight surprise – showrunner Chris Mundy had earlier told The Hollywood Reporter that the team had “always talked about five seasons.”

It’s not yet clear when the final season will air – but given the continued disruption to TV production across much of the world, it could still be quite a long wait.

Advertisement

You can watch the first three series of Ozark on Netflix – find out what else to watch with our TV Guide