When is Father Brown season eight on TV?

The ten-part daytime series begins at 2.15pm on Monday 6th January 2020 on BBC One for UK viewers, and continues daily at the same time on weekdays.

The series also traditionally airs on PBS in the US, and on BBC UKTV and ABC in Australia.

What is Father Brown about?

Set in the 1950s in the Cotswolds village of Kembleford, the series follows the eponymous priest Father Brown, a Roman Catholic priest with a talent for solving crime.

Season eight will see Father Brown embark on a slate of brand-new investigations, including the murder of an eccentric beekeeper.

Emer Kenny plays The Honourable Penelope "Bunty" Windermere

The crime-fighting cleric will also step in when parish secretary Mrs McCarthy’s family reunion is threatened by a fortune-teller’s predictions. Meanwhile, the whip-smart Bunty is tried for murder, and Father Brown must race to save her from the hangman's noose.

Who stars in Father Brown?

Nancy Carroll plays Lady Felicia Montague

Alongside Father Brown himself, played by Harry Potter's Mark Williams (aka Mr Weasley), regular characters Mrs McCarthy (Snatch actress Sorcha Cusack), Inspector Mallory (Jack Deam), Inspector Mallory's right-hand man Sergeant Goodfellow (John Burton) and Bunty Windermere (EastEnders' Emer Kenny) are all set to return.

Lady Felicia (Nancy Carroll), Sid Carter (Alex Price) will also return, in addition to Father Brown's arch-nemesis Hercule Flambeau (John Light)...

Blind ‘Arry (Alan Williams) and Chief Inspector Sullivan (Strictly winner Tom Chambers) will also star, and we'll also see the return of Chief Inspector Valentine (Hugo Speer) for the first time since 2014.