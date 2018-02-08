However, it also seems as though Spaniards can't get enough of Rick Stein, Swedes love a bit of DCI Banks and Norwegians are huge fans of Father Brown.

Rick Stein’s Mediterranean Escapes was the highest-rating BBC show in Spain according to BBC Worldwide, while documentary Diana, 7 Days was the biggest show in Canada, and Top Gear the most popular show in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the daytime drama starring Mark Williams and the Stephen Tompkinson ITV drama took the top spots in Norway and Sweden respectively, while Death in Paradise was the highest-rated show in Australia.

Sherlock was the most-watched BBC show in both the US and Russia and sold to a whopping 231 territories.

Not far behind it was Doctor Foster which also had a global appeal, being distributed in 226 territories and becoming the most watched BBC Worldwide programme in Italy.

When it comes to formats that were licensed globally, again it's probably not too much of a shocker that Strictly Come Dancing was the most popular TV show.

Versions of Strictly now air in 54 countries around the world, the most recent being in Brazil and Ireland.