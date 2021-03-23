Too Close release date: Cast, plot and everything you need to know about new ITV thriller

ITV has released the first trailer for its latest psychological drama Too Close, featuring a first glimpse of Emily Watson’s leading role as a forensic psychiatrist – and her latest, high-profile patient (Denise Gough).

Chernobyl star Watson plays Dr Emma Robertson in the three-part drama, while Olivier Award winner Denise Gough plays Connie, a ‘yummy mummy monster’.

Based on the novel by Clara Salaman (written under under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels), the drama adaptation centres on a potential criminal Watson’s character must assess – before the two women get ‘too close’ for comfort.

What is Too Close’s release date?

Too Close is currently set to air on ITV in April 2021. We’ll keep this page updated when the exact release date is announced. Filming on location in London kicked off on 17th September 2020.

What is Too Close about?

The plot concerns a forensic psychiatrist by the name of Emma Robinson, who must assess the criminal suspect Connie – only to fall victim to Connie’s insightful, yet manipulative nature.

By highlighting Emma’s internal insecurities, Connie is able to deflect questions and suggest that perhaps Emma is the worse of the two.

As stated in the official synopsis, “Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents.”

Ultimately, the sessions are meant to uncover what happened on the night of someone’s death. To do that, Emma must find out the truth around Connie’s complex relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness, which seemingly “triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour”.

Too Close cast: Who stars in Too Close?

ITV

Emily Watson (The Book Thief, Apple Tree Yard) takes the lead role of Dr. Emma Robinson, while Denise Gough (Paula) plays the manipulative Connie Mortensen.

Thalissa Teixeira, whose recent credits include Two Weeks to Live and the BBC Two love story Trigonometry, plays Connie’s so-called best friend, Ness Jones.

Other cast members include James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.

Too Close trailer

You can watch the trailer for ITV psychological thriller Too Close below.

Too Close will air on ITV