When is Two Weeks to Live on Sky One and NOW TV?

The first episode of the series will air on Wednesday 2nd September 2020

In total there will be six episodes in the first series - most likely airing on a weekly basis, with the episodes made available on NOW TV after broadcast on Sky One.

What is Two Weeks to Live about?

The series centres on a young woman, Kim, who is described as a strange misfit and who has been living with her mother in a rural getaway ever since the mysterious death of her father when she was still a young girl.

Having come of age, Kim enters the real world as she attempts to leave behind her life of seclusion, but things take an unusual turn when she enters a local pub and becomes involved in a prank which goes horribly wrong and leaves her, the pub landlords and her mother in a dangerous situation.

The synopsis reads: "The unlikely crew soon find themselves on the run from murderous gangsters and the police with a massive bag of stolen cash.

"But Kim is no ordinary fish out of water – she’s more like a great white shark who knows how to strip a Smith & Wesson SDVE pistol in 6 seconds flat and skin a deer to make a sleeping bag whilst perfectly reciting the lyrics to ‘I Will Survive’. With her in their team, they might all just get out of this alive."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press earlier in the year, star Maisie Williams claimed that the show was the "polar opposite” to Game of Thrones.

She said: “I think tonally this is a very different show. As far as Kim goes, there are definitely similarities between her and Arya Stark, but in terms of being in a contemporary piece… it’s a very different vibe for me.”

Sounds intriguing! If you want to know more, read our Two Weeks to Live review.

Who is in the cast of Two Weeks to Live?

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams leads the Two Weeks to Live cast as Kim, her first major small screen role since her time playing Arya Stark ended in 2019.

Williams is best known for playing another young assassin - Arya Stark of Winterfell - but viewers will also spot her in the upcoming film The New Mutants.

Beyond Williams, the series is bolstered by an impressive supporting ensemble, including Fleabag's Sian Clifford as Kim's mother Tina in addition to Sean Knopp (Doctor Who), Mawaan Rizwan (Benjamin) and Taheen Modak (Van Der Valk).

Two Weeks to Live trailer

You can get a taste of the tone of the new series in the short clip below...

Meanwhile RadioTimes.com debuted an exclusive new clip from the series at our Sky comedy live Q&A with Maisie Williams, Michelle Keegan and Daniel Mays at 7pm BST on Thursday, 30th July.

In August, another short trailer was released - which you can check out below:

