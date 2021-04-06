Meet the cast of Too Close
A troubled forensic psychiatrist struggles to stop her latest patient from getting under her skin in this ITV thriller.
In the series, Watson plays Dr Emma Robertson, a forensic psychiatrist who becomes too close for comfort to her latest patient and potential criminal, Connie (played by Denise Gough).
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Too Close.
Emily Watson plays Dr Emma Robertson
Who is Dr Emma Robertson? A married forensic psychiatrist facing her most difficult case.
Where have I seen Emily Watson before? Watson is known for her work in the Sky drama Chernobyl; her leading role in BBC One’s Apple Tree Yard; and the BAFTA-winning drama Appropriate Adult for ITV. She is a former Oscar nominee.
Denise Gough plays Connie Mortensen
Who is Connie Mortensen? Emma’s high-profile patient, who’s been dubbed the ‘yummy mummy monster’. Before her arrest, she was a married work-from-home mum and part of a privileged North London set.
Where have I seen Denise Gough before? Gough is a two-time Olivier Award winner for her roles in People, Places and Things (2016) and Angels in America (2018). On-screen, she’s been in the film Monday (alongside Sebastian Stan), The Fall, Paula, and Apple Tree Yard.
Thalissa Teixeira plays Ness Jones
Who is Ness Jones? A glamorous woman who we meet in flashbacks, and who we learn is Connie’s neighbour and friend.
Where have I seen Thalissa Teixeira before? Her recent credits include the Sky comedy drama Two Weeks to Live and the BBC Two romantic drama Trigonometry.
Jamie Sives plays Karl Mortensen
Who is Karl Mortensen? Connie’s husband and father to their daughter Annie, both of whom we meet in flashbacks.
Where have I seen Jamie Sives before? He’s set to play DS Michael McAndrews in the upcoming series Annika, starring Unforgotten lead Nicola Walker. His recent credits have also included Guilt, Chernobyl, and The Victim.
Karl Johnson plays James De Cadenet
Who James De Cadet? Connie’s father, whom we meet in a flashback in episode one.
Where have I seen Karl Johnson before? He’s known for known for Hot Fuzz, Lark Rise to Candleford, and The Death of Stalin. Other projects have included Mum (as Reg), Peterloo, and Dickensian.
Eileen Davies plays Julia De Cadenet
Who is Julia De Cadenet? Connie’s mother, whom we meet during a flashback at a local street party.
Where have I seen Eileen Davies before? She’s known for the films Vera Drake, Bright Star, and High-Rise. She has also starred in Doctors, Grantchester, EastEnders, and Peterloo.
Jackie Clune plays Leah
Who is Leah? Ness’ partner, and a celebrity newsreader.
Where have I seen Jackie Clune before? She played Mrs. Lamb in the series Motherland, starred in the hit Good Omens adaptation. She’s also starred in Ghosts, Three Girls, and Borderline.
Nina Wadia plays Dr Anita Rhys Evans
Who is Dr Anita Rhys Evans? A local woman whom we meet in a flashback at the street party.
Where have I seen Nina Wadia before? She’s probably best known for playing Zainab on the long-running soap EastEnders. She also played Zulla in the film Alladin, and will play Fate Mother in The Sandman. She also starred in Still Open All Hours.
