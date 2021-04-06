Meet the cast of Too Close

In the series, Watson plays Dr Emma Robertson, a forensic psychiatrist who becomes too close for comfort to her latest patient and potential criminal, Connie (played by Denise Gough).

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Too Close.

Emily Watson plays Dr Emma Robertson

ITV

Who is Dr Emma Robertson? A married forensic psychiatrist facing her most difficult case.

Where have I seen Emily Watson before? Watson is known for her work in the Sky drama Chernobyl; her leading role in BBC One’s Apple Tree Yard; and the BAFTA-winning drama Appropriate Adult for ITV. She is a former Oscar nominee.

Denise Gough plays Connie Mortensen

ITV

Who is Connie Mortensen? Emma’s high-profile patient, who’s been dubbed the ‘yummy mummy monster’. Before her arrest, she was a married work-from-home mum and part of a privileged North London set.

Where have I seen Denise Gough before? Gough is a two-time Olivier Award winner for her roles in People, Places and Things (2016) and Angels in America (2018). On-screen, she’s been in the film Monday (alongside Sebastian Stan), The Fall, Paula, and Apple Tree Yard.

