Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. How to apply for The Apprentice 2019

How to apply for The Apprentice 2019

Fancy a £250,000 investment and a business partnership with Lord Sugar? Here's everything you need to know

The Apprentice how to apply Alan Sugar, Claude Littner and Karen Brady

Perhaps it was the moment The Apprentice candidates bought an octopus instead of some diving equipment. Or maybe it was the time they tried to sell doughnuts coated in Chilli Sauce. Or when Kurran tried to hand out massages with his broken arm in a sling.

Advertisement

Whatever it was, you probably shouted out “I can do better than that!” at some point during the 2018 series. Well, good news: you’ve now got a chance to prove that as the applications for The Apprentice 2019 are now open.

Here’s all you need to know…

How do I apply to The Apprentice 2019?

You’ll need to fill out an online application form. Big questions you’ll have to answer include…

  • Why should you be Lord Sugar’s business partner?
  • What makes you different from everyone else applying?
  • What is the most interesting thing about you?
  • What’s the most impressive thing you’ve ever done in business?

If your application is successful, you will be contacted via email by 5th February 2019 to attend an interview on a date between 6th February and 25th February 2019.

If you are successful in your first round interview, you will be called back for a second round, which will take place in London on a date between 26th February and 4th March 2019.

When is the closing date for applications?

Monday 28th January at 11.59pm.

Advertisement

What’s the prize?

As per the 2018 competition, you’ll win a £250,000 investment and will go into a 50:50 business with Lord Sugar.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Apprentice

The Apprentice how to apply Alan Sugar, Claude Littner and Karen Brady
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Lord Sugar with The Apprentice Candidates of 2018. Lord Sugar - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks TL

Everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2018

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney, LucasFilm HF)

Mark Hamill has a bizarre theory about what happened to Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi

2018 Entertainment TV

2018 entertainment and reality TV at a glance

127230

Critics unimpressed as Arnold Schwarzenegger replaces Donald Trump on Celebrity Apprentice