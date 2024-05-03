City have won their last five in the Premier League, racking up 19 goals in the process, and they will also be motivated by revenge after a 2-1 defeat in last September's reverse fixture at Molineux.

Hwang Hee-chan hit the winning goal on that occasion, and was on the scoresheet in last Saturday's 2-1 victory over Luton as Wolves arrested their recent slump in form.

It has been a hugely successful first season under O'Neil, drafted in as Julen Lopetegui's replacement on the eve of the campaign, and a shock victory would boost their hopes of a top-half finish - as well as having a big say on the destination of the title.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Man City v Wolves?

Man City v Wolves will take place on Saturday 4th May 2024.

Man City v Wolves kick-off time

Man City v Wolves will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man City v Wolves in the USA

You can watch Man City v Wolves live on FuboTV at 5:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man City v Wolves odds

